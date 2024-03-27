Spatzli, Day 2 – Shabti Spatzli with greenery in the forest – Entertainment

Andre serves gschabti spaetzli with forest greens and fried rump steak with onions and a cold mustard sauce.

Meals: 6 Preparation time: 20 minutes. Preparation time: 1 hour and 20 minutes.

ingredients

Spatzli

● 6 eggs

● 700 grams of white flour

● 3 teaspoons salt

● 3 dl of carbonated mineral water

● 140-150g wild garlic pesto

● Butter for frying spaetzle

Rump steak

● 6 rump steaks, about 220g each (about 2-2.5cm thick)

● Oil for frying

Thawed onions

● 4 onions, yellow, medium size

● 1 tablespoon butter

Mustard sauce

● 2 cups sour cream

● 1 ½ tablespoon hot mustard

● 1 ½ tablespoon sweet mustard

● 1 ½ teaspoon lemon peel, grated

● 1 ½ teaspoon sugar

● Some salt and black pepper from the grinder

● Chives, finely chopped, for garnish

to prepare

Spatzli

● Put the flour and salt in a bowl and mix.

● Whisk the water with the eggs and add them.

● Now mix the pesto with the wild garlic.

● Mix the dough with the ladle until bubbles form and the ladle is difficult to tear.

● Let it rest for at least 30 minutes.

● Boil a large amount of water and add salt.

● Place the dough in portions on a cold washed board.

● Scrape fine lines in the water using a wet spoon. Bring to a boil.

● Once the spaetzle floats to the surface, remove with a slotted spoon, rinse with cold water and drain well.

● Melt the butter in a frying pan over medium heat.

● Add the spaetzle and fry until golden brown, stirring occasionally, about 6 minutes.

● If necessary, season with salt and pepper.

Rump steak

● Wash the rump steak, pat it dry and season it.

● Preheat the oven to 80 degrees (fan oven).

● Heat the oil in a frying pan on high and fry the rump steak on each side

Fry vigorously for 2 – 3 minutes.

● Then wrap the meat in aluminum foil and leave it on the baking tray in the oven for about 7-10 minutes (depending on the thickness of the meat).

Thawed onions

● Peel the onion, cut it in half, then cut it into thin slices.

● Heat a frying pan with a little oil and a tablespoon of butter over medium heat.

● Fry the onions until lightly browned, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes.

● Until ready to serve, place the onions on a plate, cover with aluminum foil and leave them warm in the oven.

Mustard sauce

● Mix sour cream, hot and sweet mustard, grated lemon peel and sugar in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

● Store it in the refrigerator.

Arrange

● Arrange the rump steak on a plate. Spread the thawed onion on top and garnish with chives. Also place the wild garlic spaetzle on the plate and pour the mustard sauce into small bowls and serve on the plate.

Good-bye!