Prince Harry loses legal battle over security precautions

Prince Harry lost his legal battle.
Prince Harry, 39, has lost a legal battle against the British government over security measures in the UK. This was reported by the British newspaper “The Guardian” and others.
This is what Prince Harry's legal battle was all about
The case was about whether a monarch who lives in the United States is entitled to the same protection as the rest of the royal family when he travels to his old homeland. Youngest son of
Prince Harry receives 'tailored' protection
They also accused the Executive Committee for the Protection of Kings and Public Figures of making its decision based on an insufficient security analysis. This means that Harry's children got it too
The High Court in London has now ruled that the decision was neither illegal nor “irrational” and that there was no procedural unfairness. The “tailored” procedure for the fifth in line to the British throne is “legally flawless”.
The judge also noted that the Committee's terms of reference in almost all cases relate to UK residents. Since Harry and his family live in the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “did not easily fit into this framework.” (poke/spot)
