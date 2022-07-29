Prince Charles as James Bond: 007 appearance at the Commonwealth Games | entertainment

New filter for new bonds?

Commonwealth Games running. The royal sporting event is one of the most important for the British, taking place only every four years. In turn, a large number of visitors came to the opening in Birmingham.

On Thursday (July 28) for the inaugural party, future King Prince Charles (73) drove an Aston Martin – just like England’s most famous secret agent James Bond.

Prince Charles does not allow himself to drive, but drives himself: in a Bond Aston Martin DB5 Photo: Danabris

Hardly a coincidence. After all, the guy with the homicide license was driving an Aston Martin DB5. The 1960s sports car was under the lap of Daniel Craig (54) in the last movie.

Sean Connery sat in a DB5 in 1964, but with the roof closed Photo: Imago Pictures / Cinema Publishers Group

He gave up 007, so the job became vacant again. What if Charles might wish to apply for this campaign? He is already in the service of Her Majesty…

A king and a double zero agent at the same time seems highly unlikely. But Charles, Prince Charles, proves his style and charisma. Despite the fabric ceiling in Volante style with blue paint…but a fresh coat of paint doesn’t hurt.

The Prince also has a mandatory bond girl in his bags: his wife Camilla, 75, accompanied the Queen’s son to the ceremony at the newly built Commonwealth Games Arena.

Duchess Camilla and her husband Charles appeared together Photo: Andy Buchanan/AFP

The event is considered the royal alternative to the Olympic Games, because the participants are only member states belonging to the United Kingdom – countries such as Canada, Australia or Wales, which also alternate as hosts.

A little scary for a Bond applicant: Charles at the security check in front of the stadium Photo: Getty Images

This year there is a home match for Great Britain. The island also loves to play more exclusive sports such as cricket and squash, which are not yet Olympic. On the other hand, in the Commonwealth Games, participating countries can prove themselves. Classic games such as athletics and swimming are also part of the programme.

By the way, the fact that Charles opened the Games is a departure from tradition: so far, the Queen (96) has always taken charge, but she has had to cancel as often as recently.