Schleching Power Outage Currently on 07/28/2022: These malfunctions exist

In Schliching, electricity was cut off in the 83259 postal code area in the morning hours of Wednesday. All information about the Schleching power outage, which has been around since 27 July 2022 and which you can refer to, can be found here at news.de

Power outage and maintenance in Schilcheng currently

The portal Störsauskunft.de is currently reporting on the fault clearance process for the Schleching and surrounding area, which is being handled by the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. Schleching is located in Bavaria, where homes live without electricity on average only 9 minutes a year. Nationwide, the power grid is highly resistant to interference. All the detailed information about potential and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following crashes are currently available in Schleching on July 28, 2022

The residents of the area have been affected by the power outage since 07/27/2022 at 08:02 Geigelsteinstraße (and within a radius of about 1 kilometer) in Ettenhausen, Schleching (postal code 83259, area Traunstein). So far, the failures have been local. Bayernwerk Netz GmbH, the operator of the power grid, has not disclosed any further details. There may be disturbances in this context, but there is no information about the expected end of the work.

(As of: 07/28/2022, 6:52 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Schlichen: who is responsible in the event of a failure?

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

You can find the Baernerwerk Netz bug-clearing hotline here.

Are you also affected by major disturbances?

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, the authorities recommend the following: In such a situation, it is important to be aware of the situation in your area. Check the media, listen to local radio stations, or read online. Here at news.de you will always find the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional emergencies, please call the emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (firefighters). If the error is not widely known, report the details to your power grid operator. Reduce your consumption of electricity and water to a minimum. Finally, in the event of long-term failures, inquire about the locations of information centers set up by the authorities.

In comparison: regional differences in disruptions to the power grid

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure there are no blackouts, so statistically German households have to be without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

Follow news.de already in Facebook And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de