Switzerland won six precious metals at the Epica Awards.

TBWA / Switzerland She won a gold medal for her “Porsche Taycan – Tesla Targeting” work in the “Creative Use of Data” category. The same work was also honored with a bronze medal in the “Vehicles, Automotive Services and Accessories” category.

TBWA was once again awarded a Bronze Medal for its “Smile Soap” work commissioned by SBB (“Promotions and Incentives”). “Born Equal – The X Chromosome” for Terre des Femmes (“Animation”) also took a bronze.

also CRK She won the Gold Medal in the Animation category for “Rosemary’s Animated Life”. The work was submitted by Roof Studio and therefore has not been published under the supervision of Switzerland.

also Wirz BBDO He once won the Bronze Medal for Switzerland Tourism’s “No Drama” in the “Transport and Tourism” category.

Network of the Year is McCann Worldgroup, Agency of the Year & Associates / NoA, Denmark.

This year, the Epica Awards received 3,184 entries from 64 countries, a sharp increase over the previous challenging year (entry 1980) and approaching the level of 2019. Most contributions came from the United States (206), followed by Germany (200). 51 papers were submitted from Switzerland (persoenlich.com reported). (pd/cbe)