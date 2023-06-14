Remagen network issues currently on 06/14/2023: These errors are present

On Tuesday evening there were problems with the electricity network in Remagen in the postal code 53424 district. All information about the situation in Remagen since 06/13/23 and what to do now can be found here on news.de

Avatar: Beware of power outages in your area. Image: Image Alliance/dpa | Daniel Kerman

Malfunctions and maintenance in Remagen up-to-date

According to the report of the portal Störsauskunft.de, there is currently a downtime in Remagen. The relevant electricity supplier has been notified. On average, the availability of the German power grid is very high, including at Remagen in Rhineland-Palatinate. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low voltage disturbances that only affect one or several families. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following defects are currently available on Remagen on 06/14/2023

Since June 13, 2023 at 5:40 p.m., there has been in the area Robert-Bosch-Straße: Bawo Türelemente GmbH in Kripp, Remagen (postal code 53424, Ahrweiler district) Power grid problems, which according to the current state of knowledge are only locally limited. The responsible resource is currently working on this issue, which should be completed as soon as possible. Detailed information about the incident from the network operator is not available.

(Last update: 06/14/2023 06:32)

What else is interesting: when can the provider turn off the electricity?

Remagen Outage Reporting: Who is the right person to contact in the event of a fault?

One thing is for sure: in most cases, a power outage is not an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

You can access error information from your carrier here.

Precautions in case of power failure

Even if the German power grid works very reliably, none of us are immune from grid problems or even blackouts. Therefore, solid emergency preparedness makes sense and doesn’t require a great deal of effort. So what can be done to deal with such incidents in the best possible way?

If you do not have access to a power grid for a longer period of time, it is recommended that you use battery-powered devices at home, such as cell phones or household appliances, as sparingly as possible. When the power goes out, there is usually no more lighting. Be sure to keep any alternative light sources (flashlight, candles, etc.) in the drawer. An additional uninterruptible power supply (UPS), for example as a variant with Schuko plugs to avoid data loss, is also a good idea. This applies to smaller devices with a power bank. Not only as a hobby camper, it’s also a good idea to have a small gas stove at home and, if possible, a source of nutritious, easy-to-process food. It is recommended to always have a sufficient supply of water bottles on hand especially in areas with a mains power supply. Also and especially if you are dependent on supplying medical equipment yourself, it is highly recommended that you think about an emergency beforehand.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

