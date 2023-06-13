Soldiers faint in the heat

At least three soldiers were lost in the scorching heat during a royal parade. The Met Office has confirmed that temperatures have risen above 30 degrees in the UK for the first time this year – with Heathrow hitting 30.5 degrees.

The Prince of Wales, who led the colonel’s parade at the Horse Guards Parade in central London, paid tribute to the soldiers on social media. He wrote in a tweet: “Thank you so much to all the soldiers who attended the colonel’s session in the heat this morning. Tough conditions but you all did a really good job.”