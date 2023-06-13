Katzenberger Documentary and Lots of Dating: These are the new formats at VOX

Lots of dating and an amazing comeback: VOX has announced some new formats as part of Screenforce Days 2023. An overview…

“Mom, Your Dad” with Amira Bowsher

With the new dating show Mom, Dad, for example, single dads get a new shot at great love. The figure was filmed in Crete, with Amira Boucher, 30, directing the show, as the children were allowed to register both their mum and dad. However, it becomes uncomfortable for them behind the scenes when they watch their parents on the set on TV on their dates or their hot flirts. Ultimately, the children must decide whether they approve of their parents’ choice of partner. The format will be played on VOX starting in August .

“Save the Date” with Jana Ina Zarella

With “Save the date – who will I marry in 50 days?” Another dating format has been introduced on VOX. This concept comes from Finland and states that three bachelors – one man and two women – must find a partner for life from different candidates within 50 days, because: a wedding is coming, which the heroes must organize themselves. After all, they could let their fantasies and desires run wild here. Moderator Jana Ina Zarella (46) assists. The show is scheduled for 2024.

Katzenberger Soap Documentary Cooking with Sebastian Legge

In addition, as announced at the beginning of June, Daniela Katzenberger (36 years old) celebrates her return at the station. VOX presents a new family soap about a cat and her life in Mallorca. Her current documentary “Daniella Katzenberger – Familienglück auf Mallorca” is moving from RTLzwei to VOX, where she began her television career in 2009. At that time she became known throughout Germany for the programs “Up and away – My Foreign diary” and “Goodbye Germany”. The docu-soap has been announced for the 2023/2024 TV season.

And, as is well known, cooking is not neglected at VOX. In the film “Lege Comes to Taste”, TV chef Sebastian Lege (44) cooks Germans’ favorite dishes, and also visits a laboratory to conduct one experiment or another. Four episodes are planned for fall/winter 2023.

From “DHDL” to “Sing meine Song”: these formats are seeing a new season

In addition, the broadcaster sticks to some of the existing successful formats. In 2024 there will be new seasons of “First Dates Hotel” with Roland Trettl (51) and “Sing My Song – The Exchange Concert”. New episodes of “Die Höhle der Löwen” will start from fall 2023. In addition, on July 4, 2023 at 8:15 p.m., a celebrity special from “Guidos Deko Queen” will flash across TV screens.