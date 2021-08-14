Real Madrid seems to be thinking of leaving La Liga

After initially failed plans to establish the Premier League, Real Madrid appears to have devised another plan to get more money, according to a media report – to move to another national league. Los Blancos has already responded to the report.

as such Sports World Reports stated, that Real Madrid and President Florentino Perez are tired of the League and their coach Javier Tebas. Last week, the club announced a lawsuit against its new strategic partner CVC, which had acquired shares in the league worth 2.7 billion euros.

As reported by the Spanish newspaper, Perez is currently dealing with leaving the First Division and joining another league. At the top of the English Premier League wish list. These plans have been in place for weeks.