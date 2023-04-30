Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen together in Barcelona

Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen visited a restaurant together in Barcelona. But what brings these three celebrities together at the same table? The occasion was quickly found.

Unusual celebrity trio at dinner in Spain: Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen dined together at a restaurant in Barcelona on Thursday night. The reason for their visit was a Springsteen party in the Spanish city, which Obama and Spielberg attended with their wives, Michelle Obama and Kate Capshaw, the following Friday evening.

Having three dignitaries as guests together was of course also a special moment for the hotel and restaurant staff, which was captured with a photo on Instagram. “It was an honor to welcome Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen and Steven Spielberg to Amar Barcelona last night,” they wrote of the group photo with the three celebrities.

Michelle Obama shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen

But it wasn’t just a joint dinner: Michelle Obama sang as a background singer at the opening concert of Bruce Springsteen’s European tour in Barcelona. The 59-year-old in a good mood with a tambourine stood next to the “leader” at the Olympic stadium and sang “Days of Glory” from 1984 with him. Almost 60,000 spectators were excited. La Vanguardia reported..

The Obamas are known for having many famous friends, including Spielberg and Springsteen. The latter also supported Barack Obama in his 2008 election campaign in the United States. The American politician is also a big fan of Spielberg and his movies, and the two have been seen eating together a few times.

