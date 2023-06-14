Jungfrau Zeitung – Leisure meets pleasure

Victoria Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa | June 14, 2023

25 years after their last performance, the San Francisco Singers are celebrating their big comeback in Interlaken. Between June 12th and July 21st, from Monday to Friday, La Terrasse Brasserie becomes a stage for classics from musicals, rock and pop, and in addition to culinary delights, entertainment is guaranteed.

photo: zvg

San Francisco Serenaders returned to Victoria-Jungfrau and brought Broadway to La Terrasse Brasserie. Surprising, entertaining and melodic in every way, the band from the United States presents a unique dinner show in which the classics of the brasserie menu are curated in a whole new way. Great sounds paired with exquisite cuisine truly does promise a summer at La Terrasse Brasserie that will reverberate for a long time to come.

Founded in 1992 by a small group of Broadway musicians, San Francisco Singing Waiters has become an institution when it comes to gourmet entertainment. In addition to the evergreen Broadway hits, their extensive repertoire also includes well-known pop and rock hits, making the show a multifaceted concert and dinner experience.