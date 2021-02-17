Services imports from Ukraine decreased by 25% in 2020

In 2020, services imports from Ukraine decreased by 25.0% from 2019 to $ 5.21 billion, while exports decreased by 28.5% to $ 11.17 billion, according to the state statistics agency.

Services exports from Ukraine in 2020 amounted to $ 1.17 billion, 28.5% less than in 2019. Last year, services imports to Ukraine amounted to $ 5.21 billion, which is a 25.0% decrease from 2019. It was positive at $ 5.96 billion (The balance for 2019 was also positive at $ 8.69 billion). From January to June 2020, foreign trade transactions were conducted with partners from 220 countries.

In 2020, Ukraine exports mainly services to the Russian Federation ($ 2.62 billion; down 57.8% compared to 2019), the United States ($ 1.39 billion; up 7.8%), and Switzerland ($ 732.0 million; down 25.8%).

In foreign markets, Ukraine mainly sold transportation services (compared to $ 4.88 billion; down 46.4% compared to 2019), telecommunications services, computer and information services ($ 2.91 billion; up 13.0%) and material resource processing services ($ 1.35 billion). American))). $; Decrease of 17.9%)).

In terms of imports in 2020, Ukraine imported services mainly from the United Kingdom ($ 467.5 million; down 23.5% from 2019), the United States ($ 454.3 million; down 9.5%) and Turkey ($ 426.0 million; down 24.9%). .

The main imports of services in Ukraine in 2020 include transport services ($ 1.01 billion; down 35.0% compared to 2019), business services ($ 973.0 million; down 28.4%), state services and government services ($ 737.5 million; down 19.1). )%).

According to Ukrinform, according to the State Statistics Service, exports of services from Ukraine amounted to 15.24 billion US dollars in 2019 (30.9% increase over 2018) and imports to 6.53 billion US dollars (3.5% increase compared to 2018).

