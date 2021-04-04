Qatar Grand Prix: Fabio Quartararo, Martin the Great / MotoGP wins

Yamaha racer Fabio Quartararo won his second captivating motorcycle race at the Losail Circuit in Doha ahead of New World Championship captain Johan Zarco and Pramak Ducati teammate Jorge Martin. Bradel 14, Russian 16.

In his second MotoGP race, Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) was allowed to race from first place, the last time a novice succeeded in 2013 – the incomparable Marc Marquez.

Awesome: Martin is the seventh different driver in the last seven races to qualify for first place. The series began last year in Aragon in mid-October with Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), followed by Frenchman Takaki Nakagami (Honda, Aragon 2), Paul Espargaro (KTM, Valencia 1), Franco Morbidly (Yamaha, Valencia 2), Miguel Oliveira ( KTM, Portimao) and Francesco Bagnaya (Ducati) in the first Qatar Grand Prix at the end of March 2021.

With Martin and Johan Zarco, two Ducati pilots were at the front of the grid for the first time since Aragon 2018, when Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso came from positions 1 and 2.

Martin led nearly the entire race, but couldn’t hold onto Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo in the last three laps. He also had to let teammate Zarco go through a few corners before the finish line, but third is still an impressive feat for newcomer to the class. Team Pramac has been riding a Ducati MotoGP since 2005 and has been waiting for a win ever since.

Maverick Vinales, winner of the first Qatar Prize race, came in fifth, and world champion Joan Mir (Suzuki) finished seventh.

With his second place finish and 40 points, Zarco took the lead in the World Cup and is now four points ahead of Quartararo and Vinales by the same points.

So the race went:

The start: Pole maker Jorge Martin got off to a great start and was the first to take a corner kick, followed by Zarco, Alex Espargaro, Miguel Oliveira, Alex Reigns, world champion Joan Mir, Quartaro, Jack Miller and Maverick Vinales in the top ten. . Stefan Bradl picks up, stops and fails the start completely – the Bavarian drops from 11th to 19th. Valentino Rossi can’t improve from 21st on the grid.

Round two: Martin is ahead of Zarco, Alex Espargaro, Renz, Oliveira, Mir, Quartararo, Miller, Panaya and Vinales. 18 Bradel, 21 Russian.

Lap 3: Reigns beats Alex Espargaro and takes third place behind Bramac duo Ducati Martin and Zarco. Oliveira ranks fifth at the top with the best KTM. Vinales, the first Grand Prix winner for Qatar, is only 10th, still a Russian penultimate.

Lap 4: Reigns beats Zarco at second place, but the Spaniard is immediately countered by Zarco at Ducati’s speedy one-kilometer in a row.

Fifth round: Reigns passes Zarco again and can keep his position. He is 4/10 seconds away from Leader Martin.

Seventh lap: Reigns defenseless with his Suzuki in succession against Zarco with Ducati and the French overtake him again. Alex Espargaro is an impressive fourth place with Aprilia, followed by Mir, Panaya, Miller, Quartararo, Vinales and Oliveira. Bradel is 15th, Rossi is only 2.5 seconds and 21 behind.

Lap 9: Rinsing is faster than Martin and Zarco in the winding part of the Losail Circuit, but all his efforts messed up on the long road.

Lap 11: Miller beat Mir and Alex Espargaro respectively to finish fifth. The top nine fall within 1.6 seconds.

Lap 12: Martin, Zarco, Renz, Banaya, Miller, Mir, Alex Ispararo, Quartararo and Vinales all belong to Group A, and Reigns can only handle the sliding of the front wheel with great skill.

Lap 13: Bagnaia beats Rins to finish third, and Ducati’s three lead the race. Miller and Meyer collide at the exit of the last corner, causing them to drop to spots 7 and 9. Alex Marquez (LCR Honda), as well as Iker Lecuona (Tech3 KTM) crash.

Fourteenth Round: The Top Ten: Martin Zarco, Banaya, Renz, Quartararo, Alex Espargaro, Miller, Vinales, Mir and Paul Aspararo. Bradel is 15, a Russian who surpassed Petrucci and inherited the 18th place through the two terms.

Lap 17: The top nine falls in the 1.7 range, taking the top 15 in 4.9 seconds, while Bagnaia presses ahead of the first corner and drops from third to seventh. Behind Martin and Zarco, Quartaro now ranks third, Miller Wrenz’s fourth and fifth. Brad Binder is 10th best with KTM, Paul Isbargaro at 13th with Best Honda and Bradel at 14th and Rossi at 18th.

Lap 18: Vinales Reigns and Miller pass and finish fourth. Shortly thereafter, Martin had to hand the lead over to Quartararo for the first time in this race, but he saved easily at the start and the end, respectively.

Lap 19: Quartararo makes his way past Martin again and leads the rookie, Vinales, Zarco, Rins, Miller, Bagnaia, Aleix Espargaró, Mir, and Binder.

20th lap: Quartararo manages to drive away from Martin by 0.4 seconds, and is therefore unreachable in succession, even by Ducati missiles.

Round 21: Quarteraro has a 0.5 second lead over Martin, and Zarco III must defend himself against attacks from Vinales and Renz.

Final lap: Quartararo wins, Zarko beats his fellow Bramack Martin in the 15th round and takes second place, rookie Martin in third place in the second MotoGP race! This is followed by Reigns, Vinales, Bagnaya, Mir, Binder, Miller, Alex Espargaro, Bastianini, Morbiddelli, Paul Espargaro, Bradel, Oliveira. Rossi, Nakagami, Marini, Petrucci, and Savadore.

Motorcycle Racing Results Qatar 4 April 2021:

1. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 42: 23997 min

2. Johan Zarco, Ducati, +1,457 seconds

3. Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1500

4. Alex Raines Suzuki 2088

5. Maverick Vinales, Yamaha +2,110

6. Pico Bagnaya, Ducati +2.642

7. Joan Mir, Suzuki + 4,868

8. Brad Binder, KTM 4,979

9. Jack Miller, Ducati +5,365

10. Alex Espargaro, Aprilia, +5382

11. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +5,550

12. Franco Morbidly, Yamaha +5.787

13. Paul Espargaro, Honda +6,063

14. Stefan Bradel, Honda, +6453

15. Miguel Oliveira, KTM + 8,928

16. Valentino Rossi, Yamaha +14.246

17. Takaki Nakagami, Honda +16,241

18. Luca Marini, Ducati, +16472

19. Danilo Petrucci, KTM: +16.779.779

20. Lorenzo Savadore, Aprilia, +38775

– Alex Marquez, Honda, 10 laps back

– Iker Licona, KTM, 10 back laps

The drivers’ championship status after 2 of 19 races: 1. Zarco 40 points. 2. Quartararo 36. 3. Vinales 36. 4. Bagnaia 26. 5. Rins 23. 6. Mir 22. 7. Martin 17. 8. Aleix Espargaró 15. 9. Miller 14. 10. Pol Espargaró 11. 11. Bastianini 11. 12. Binder 10. 13. Bradel 7. 14. Rossi 4. 15. Morbidly 4. 16. Oliveira 4. 17. Marini 0.18. Lkona 0. 19. Nakagami 0.20. Savaduri 0. 21. Petrucci 0.

Brand World Cup Status: 1. Yamaha, 50 punct. 2. Ducati 40. 3. Suzuki 26. 4. Aprilia 15. 5. KTM 11. 6. Honda 11.

Stand Team – WM: 1. Monster Energy Yamaha, 72 Punkte. 2. Pramac Ducati 57. 3. Suzuki Ecstar 45. 4. Ducati Lenovo 40. 5. Repsol Honda 18. 6. Aprilia Gresini 15. 7. Red Bull KTM 14. 8. Esponsorama Ducati 11. 9. Petronas Yamaha SRT 8.