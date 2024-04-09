Podcast about Swiss football: Crisis meeting at GC

– Crisis meeting at GC – Will a coach like Schällibaum come? Will Bruno Berner be replaced as GC coach? Why do you like FCZ? What speaks for YB in a title fight? Does Bayern have a potential scorer? Listen to “The Third Half”.

Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly. Allow cookies More information

According to information in this article, there will be an emergency meeting at Grasshoppers on Monday evening, which Stacy Jones will attend in her capacity as the owner's representative in Los Angeles.

Of course, the situation in the GC is also a topic in the current episode of the football podcast. “The players have a day off on Tuesday,” says Thomas Schäferle about the initial situation after the crisis peak. On Wednesday morning we will see if Bruno Berner is still on the pitch. Or whether the coach is the one who can start the fire. Like Marco Schliebaum, for example.

We also talk about Thierno Barry's transformation in the “third period.” The striker has gone from being a deplorable down-and-out man at Basel to a “huge hope” in the attacking game, as Tilman Pauls notes. Suddenly rumors emerged that Barry was being monitored by a Premier League club such as Crystal Palace. “This development is amazing,” says Paul.

Other themes include Servite's fantastic dreams, which seem to disappear into thin air. FC Zurich's new stability, which may also have something to do with the fact that the focus is now on experience rather than 'youth research'.

When will the topic be discussed?

02:46 Servette Club – FC Zurich

24:29 FC St. Gallen – Young Boys

33:03 Lausanne Ouchey Stadium – Basel

39:49 Yverdon Sport – Grasshoppers

51:31 FC Winterthur – FC Lugano

54:42 FC Lucerne – Lausanne-Sports

64:15 Women's national team

Florian Raz He is Tamedia's sports editor, writing about football since 2001 and hosting the 'Third Half' podcast. More information @razinger

Did you find an error? Report now.