After trouble with the BVB star – the reporter goes up to the roof

Niko Schlotterbeck was upset by a journalist's question, and it attracted a lot of attention.Image: Cornerstone

The scene was emblematic of Borussia Dortmund taking chances in the 0-1 defeat to Stuttgart on Saturday evening: Nico Schlotterbeck fired the ball over the post from very close range (Here in the video). It was BVB's best chance to pick up a point in the 50th anniversary of the Westfalenstadion, but Dortmund came away empty-handed.

After the match, Schlotterbeck was asked why he didn't hit the ball into the goal. An exchange of blows ensued between the 24-year-old centre-back and Sky correspondent Patrick Wassersee, with Schlotterbeck repeatedly describing the question as stupid and suggesting that his counterpart had “probably never played football before”.

However, Wasserzer did not want to leave it like this: “I can tell you in short, I have been playing football for 50 years.” However, Schlotterbeck stressed that the interviewer could not fully understand the situation on the pitch, as Wasserzer rarely played “at this level”, to which the 57-year-old replied: “No, but it was fine too.” .

This aroused the curiosity of some football fans who searched for Patrick Wasserseehr in the player database “Transfermarkt”. As of Tuesday morning, the Sky reporter was still the most visited player on both sites German as well as that Swiss website From “Transfermarkt”.

Image: Transfermarkt.ch screenshot

However, there is only one season mentioned in Patrick Wasserseeher's profile: in 1997/98, the 31-year-old played for Hamburger VfL 93 in the regional league. The midfielder completed just five short matches and remained without scoring a point. 26 years later, the former third-tier footballer is still finding his fame. (intention)