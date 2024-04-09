April 9, 2024

These clubs will win the next titles – says Key

Eileen Curry April 9, 2024 2 min read

Is this what Malmo will look like in 2056? Artificial intelligence thinks so.Image: mid-flight

Or Joker on the social media platform X.

Artificial Intelligence gives us completely new possibilities, especially since ChatGPT and Co., through which everyone can access it at any time. Now one of our

Barcelona will win this season when it faces Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. This still sounds legitimate, but next year there will be the first oddity: Manchester United will then win the aggregate. However, the 'Red Devils' are 11 points away from a Champions League qualification spot with seven Premier League rounds remaining. But it gets even more surprising.

Although the usual teams such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are represented several times, Ajax Amsterdam and Glasgow Rangers are also expected to win several times in the top flight. Things will get even crazier in the years 2056-58, when Malmö, Ferencvaros Budapest and Leicester City, according to KI, will win the Champions League. Other interesting clubs on the list are FC Torino, Dinamo Zagreb and Deportivo Alaves.

The former winners of the National Champions Cup – the previous competition for the Champions League – also look a bit unreal these days. For example, Nottingham Forest, Feyenoord Rotterdam or Celtic Glasgow. In addition, Villarreal, Sharif Tiraspol, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Istanbul clubs Besiktas and Galatasaray can look forward to winning the most important title in European club football for the next 80 years.

05/30/79 Nottingham Forest - Malmo FF Germany, Munich, 30 May 1979, Football, European Cup, Final in Munich, Nottingham Forest - Malmo FF 1:0: Line-up with Boca...

Will Nottingham be able to win the pot again as they did in 1979 and 1980?

Will Nottingham be able to win the pot again as they did in 1979 and 1980?Image: www.imago-images.de

Swiss clubs were not included in the list, nor were major European clubs Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund. The Gunners' absence has caused some English fans to mock the club, as Arsenal have not won the coveted trophy in the past.

Because this was probably worth it, as his post was viewed nearly 7 million times in the first 12 hours of posting. (intention)

Odermatt shows on “80ies Skiday” that he can also do it with old equipment

