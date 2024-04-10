Tottenham among Premier League favorites for Athletic Bilbao striker Neco Williams – Paper Talk | football news

The most prominent news and rumors transmitted from Wednesday’s newspapers..

The Daily Telegraph

Athletic Bilbao striker Neco Williams is set to be the center of attention in the Premier League this summer, with Tottenham monitoring the Spain international's situation.

English club Newcastle United is close to finalizing a new contract with Brazilian international Joelinton after a series of positive meetings with the player and his representatives.

Liverpool and its winger Luis Diaz are facing a crossroads this summer with a decision being made about extending the Colombian’s contract or selling it, in light of the interest of Paris Saint-Germain and others in the player.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in Liverpool winger Luis Diaz





Tyler Ovia, the son of rugby league great Martin, will join Bath on a three-year deal after spurning interest from Leicester Tigers, Gloucester, Sale Sharks and Wigan Warriors.

Bill Sweeney, chief executive of the Rugby Football Union, has dismissed concerns about the migration of English talent to France, claiming that players crossing the Channel are making a “lifestyle choice as much as anything else”.

daily Mail

According to press reports, a number of big names in Manchester United may be sold this summer.

times

A Dutch court has ordered the agency representing Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to pay nearly £4.5 million in compensation to one of its former players.

Jake White has criticized the South African Rugby Union for the chaos that has befallen his Vodacom Bulls side who need to travel to England on eight different flights for Saturday's Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against Northampton Saints.

The triathlon at this summer's Paris Olympics could turn into a duathlon – without the swimming leg – if bad weather conditions affect the water quality of the Seine.

Daily Mirror

Liverpool stars Diogo Jota, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have returned to training in a major boost for the Reds.

INEOS, the new part-owner of Manchester United, has made its first major management decision since taking control of the club's football operations with a new contract presented to Women's first team manager Mark Skinner.

Manchester United Women's coach Mark Skinner could be set for a contract extension





Gareth Southgate has been warned there will be a major crackdown on discipline at the Euros this summer.

Manchester United have reportedly approached the former Liverpool nutritionist as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ongoing overhaul.

Former Manchester United manager Ed Woodward has returned to the world of football after taking up his second role since his departure from the Premier League giants.

the sun

Manchester United star Scott McTominay is set to miss three weeks of action due to injury.

The athlete

FIFA President Gianni Infantino personally addressed MLS owners at the league's Board of Governors meeting today in Los Angeles, becoming the first FIFA president to attend a league board meeting since MLS was founded in 1996.

Watchman

FIFA says it will consider changes to its policy preventing league matches from being played in other countries. The changes are part of an agreement with a promoter to oust the global governing body from a lawsuit challenging the policy.

Scottish sun

Hearts have issued a new rallying cry for their fans to buy tickets for next week's Scottish Gas Cup semi-final against Rangers.

