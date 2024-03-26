The 10 highest-paid athletes in the world in 2023 rankings

Stephen Curry is the highest-paid player on his team in the current season of the NBA, as he earned more than $50 million, making him the first player in history to reach this number. The 35-year-old recently signed a long-term endorsement contract with Under Armor that will run through the rest of his basketball career. In addition to his athletic successes, Curry is also active as a businessman. According to Forbes, his annual salary is $100.4 million.