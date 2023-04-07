Tennis: Round of 16 for Krause and Krause

Graber, who won in Charleston with victories over world number 28 China. Zhang Shuai and against American Sachia Vickery reached the round of 16 of the WTA 500 for the first time, made a good start against Alexandrowa, seeded 7 in South Carolina, and led 4-1, but then the Russians took over.

As a result, the 26-year-old from Vorarlberg managed to win only two matches and had to concede defeat after almost an hour and a half. Grabher used only two of her seven break opportunities, and her opponent five out of ten.

However, the balance sheet is impressive.

“Every defeat hurts,” Graber said in a Facebook post. “I haven’t been able to replicate my last performances today and I’m obviously disappointed. The balance sheet is still impressive.”

In the second duel in her career with the top 20, the woman from Dornbirn managed at least one match more than the first. In her Grand Slam debut in January at the Australian Open in Melbourne against Estonian Anett Kontaveit, then ranked 19th in the world, she lost 2:6 3:6. In the world rankings, top seeded Austria will move from 89th to 80th for the first time Monday.

Kraus’ success streak ends after the premiere win

Kraus couldn’t keep up with Brancaccio in the first round of 16 after her first win on the WTA Tour. The 20-year-old Viennese, who qualified for the main draw and beat top-ranked Argentine Nadia Podorowska in the first round, lost to the Italian after less than an hour of play and only scored four games.

Geba / Manfred Bender



Krause served just 44 percent of her first serve. Brancaccio, ranked No. 206 in the world rankings and 38 places behind an ÖTV player, has gotten serve from her six times. The Austrian second seed seized two of his three break opportunities – one in each set. But the quarter-finals were elusive. However, Kraus would improve to a new career high away from the top 150 in the world rankings.

Like Grabher, you will now go to Delray Beach for the Billie Jean King Cup. There, the Austrians will meet the US record winners next week as obvious outsiders.

WTA 500 Championships in Charleston

(US $780,637, sand)

Tableau of the 16th round: Jessica Pegula (USA / 1) Irina Camelia Bego (ROU / 15) 7:5 4:6 6:4 Paula Badosa (ESP/12) Diana Schneider (Russia) 6:1 6:3 Belinda Bencic (SUI/4) Shelby Rogers (USA) -:- -:- Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS/7) Julia Graber (AUT) 6:4 6:2 Magda Lynette (POL/8) Madison Keys (USA / 9) -:- -:- Daria Kasatkina (RUS/3) Bernarda Pera (USA) 6:3 7:6 (7/3) Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) Victoria Azarenka (BLR/6) 6:4 7:6 (7/5) Anas Jaber (TUN/2) Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6:3 7:5

Second round plate: Jessica Pegula (USA / 1) Anna Blinkova (Russia) 6-2 6-0 Irina Camelia Bego (ROU / 15) Sophia Kenin (USA) 6:1 6:4 Paula Badosa (ESP/12) Laila Fernandez (Canada) 7:5 7:6 (8/6) Diana Schneider (Russia) Veronika Kudmitova (RUS/5) 6:4 6:3 Belinda Bencic (SUI/4) Kathryn Sepoff (Canada) 6-0 6-3 Shelby Rogers (USA) Kathryn McNally (USA) 6:7 (4/7) 7:5 6:1 Julia Graber (AUT) Sachia Vickery (USA) 6:1 6:2 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS/7) Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6:1 6:3 Magda Lynette (POL/8) Varvara Gracheva (Russia) 6: 7 (3/7) 7: 5 6: 4 Madison Keys (USA / 9) Hailey Baptiste (USA) 6:1 6:2 Bernarda Pera (USA) Cristina Boxa (Spain) 6:3 6:4 Daria Kasatkina (RUS/3) Madison Pringle (USA) 6:2 6:1 Victoria Azarenka (BLR/6) Sloane Stephens (USA) 3:6 6:3 6:2 Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) Alize Cornet (FRA) 7:6 (7/4) 4:6 6:2 Caroline Dolehide (USA) Linda Frohvitova (CZE) 6:2 5:7 6:3 Anas Jaber (TUN/2) Lesja Zorinko (United Kingdom) 6:3 6:3

First round board: Jessica Pegula (USA / 1) Goodbye Anna Blinkova (Russia) Anna Bondar (Hon) 7:6 (9/7) 6:2 Sophia Kenin (USA) Alexandra Sasnwich (BLR) 6:1 6:7 (5/7) 6:1 Irina Camelia Bego (ROU / 15) Delma Jelfi (HUN) 6:1 7:5 Paula Badosa (ESP/12) Mayar Sherif (Egypt) 6:3 6:1 Laila Fernandez (Canada) Yevgenia Rodina (Russia) 6:3 6:2 Diana Schneider (Russia) Alicia Gardens (USA) 6:4 6:3 Veronika Kudmitova (RUS/5) Goodbye Belinda Bencic (SUI/4) Goodbye Kathryn Sepoff (Canada) Lauren Davis (USA) 4:6 6:1 6:2 Kathryn McNally (United States) Jules Niemeyer (Germany) 6:4 6:1 Shelby Rogers (USA) Daniel Collins (USA/13) 6:7 (2/7) 6.4 6:1 Julia Graber (AUT) Zhang Shuai (CHN/10) 6:4 1:6 6:3 Sachia Vickery (USA) Kayla’s Day (USA) 6:4 6:2 Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) Jelena Svitolina (United Kingdom) 6:7 (3/7) 6:2 6:4 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS/7) Goodbye Magda Lynette (POL/8) Goodbye Varvara Gracheva (Russia) Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany) 7:6 (7/3) 6:2 Hailey Baptiste (USA) Wang Xiu (China) 6:3 6:3 Madison Keys (USA / 9) Emma Navarro (USA) 6:4 6:3 Cristina Boxa (Spain) Marie Bouzkova (CZE/16) 7:5 6:7 (3/7) 6:1 Bernarda Pera (USA) Claire Liu (United States) 6:4 6:7 (1/7) 6:3 Madison Pringle (USA) Kaya Kanepi (EST) 6:3 6:4 Daria Kasatkina (RUS/3) Goodbye Victoria Azarenka (BLR/6) Goodbye Sloane Stephens (USA) Louisa Chirico (USA) 3:6 6:1 6:2 Alize Cornet (FRA) Fiona Crowley (USA) 6-0 6-2 Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) Anhelina Kalinina (UK/11) 7:6 (8/6) 6:4 Linda Frohvitova (CZE) Jill Tishman (SUI/14) 6-2 3-6 6-2 Caroline Dolehide (USA) Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6:4 6:4 Lesja Zorinko (United Kingdom) Paola Ormacia (Argentina) 6:1 6:1 Anas Jaber (TUN/2) Goodbye

WTA 250 Championship in Bogota

(Columbia, $259,303, sand)

Tableau of the 16th round: Tamara Zidancic (SLO) Miriam Bjorklund (Switzerland) 7:6 (7/3) 7:6 (7/3) Peyton Stearns (USA) Yelena Avanesyan (Russia) 6:4 6:1 Kamila Rakhimova (Russia / 4) Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-0 6-7 (7/9) 6-4 Sarah Sorribes Tormo (ESP/7) Emiliana Arango (Colonel) 6:4 6:3 Laura Pegosi (BRA/6) Natalia Stefanovic (SRB) 7:5 5:7 6:4 Francesca Jones (GBR) Carol Zao (Canada) 6:2 6:1 Nuria Brancaccio (ITA) Senja Krause (AUT) 6-2 6-2 Tatiana Maria (GER/2) Carolina Melegeni Alves (Brazil) 6:2 6:4

First round board: Miriam Bjorklund (Switzerland) Elise Mertens (BEL/1) 6:1 4:6 7:6 (7/3) Tamara Zidancic (SLO) Rica Luca Jani (Hon) 6-0 6-1 Peyton Stearns (USA) Rosa Vicens Mas (Spain) 6:3 6:1 Yelena Avanesyan (Russia) Sarah Irani (ITA/5) 6-1 6-0 Kamila Rakhimova (Russia / 4) Raluca Serban (CYP) 7:6 (7/3) 6:3 Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) Jelena in Albon (SUI) 6:3 6:2 Emiliana Arango (Colonel) Harmony Tan (FRA) 7:5 3:1 ret. Sarah Sorribes Tormo (ESP/7) Aliona Bolsova (Spain) 6-0 6-4 Laura Pegosi (BRA/6) Antonia Samudio (COL) 6-1 6-0 Natalia Stefanovic (SRB) Marina Bassols Ribera (Spain) 7:6 (7/1) 7:5 Carol Zao (Canada) Maria Carle (Argentina) 4:6 7:5 7:6 (8/6) Francesca Jones (GBR) Nuria Barezas Diaz (ESP / 3) 7:6 (7/3) 6:1 Senja Krause (AUT) Nadja Podorowska (ARG/8) 6:4 7:6 (7/4) Nuria Brancaccio (ITA) Despina Papamichel (GRE) 6-2 6-2 Carolina Melegeni Alves (Brazil) Djana Jastremska (United Kingdom) 4:6 7:6 (7/5) 6:2 Tatiana Maria (GER/2) Katrina Scott (USA) 6:1 6:4