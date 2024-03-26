Cross-Country Skiing World Cup Canmore – Fandrich frustrates in semi-final – Swiss men disappoint – Sports

The Lucerne woman finished ninth in the classic sprint race in Canada. The Swiss cross-country skiers could not reach the speed at all.

For Nadine Fendrich, it was disappointing at the end of the World Cup races in Canmore. With the third-fastest time of all athletes, the Lucerne woman qualified for the knockout stage in the Canadian province of Alberta. However, as happened on Saturday, it was not possible to reach the final of the top six, at that time in the free technique.

Fähndrich also had some bad luck in the semi-finals. Immediately after entering the house, Heidi Wong (Norwegian) changed her course at the last second and blocked the Swiss woman's path. Fähndrich only finished fifth behind the three-man Swedish Express and German Laura Gimmler, and in the overall standings she finished ninth.

Swedish Lene Svan won against Norwegian Kristin Stafas Skistad and Jonah Sandling (Sweden). In total, four Swedes were represented in the final. For Alina Mayer, the second Swiss woman in the knockout stage, the quarter-finals were the end.

Only Grund survived the playoffs

The Swiss skiers had a disappointing day. As the 29th qualifier, Valerio Grund only made it to the quarterfinals, but fell by the wayside. Roman Shad (38), Jannik Ripley (40) and Cyril Vandrich (45) were stuck in the playoffs. Ripley reached the final on Saturday, but was unable to hide his weaknesses in the classical technique on Tuesday.

As in Saturday's sprint, Johannes Hosflot Klabo was celebrated as today's winner. The Norwegian kept Frenchman Richard Gauff and his compatriot Eric Valnes at bay in the final race. For Clabo, this was his 100th World Cup podium (excluding relays).