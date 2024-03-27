Euro 2024: Who will join Gareth Southgate's England squad?

48 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Has Kobe Maino done enough to convince Gareth Southgate to put him in England's Euro 2024 squad?

England coach Gareth Southgate watched his revamped side earn a late draw against Belgium in their final match before announcing his squad for Euro 2024.

The international break was the last chance for a number of players, who were not entirely sure of their place in Southgate's 23-man squad, to take part in the match.

With the Three Lions boss naming his initial squad on May 21, here's a look at all but the players in the squad, those who are almost booked, those who have work to do and those who have an outside chance of making it.

First, here is the 23-man squad I would be selecting.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnston.

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ezri Konsa, Joe Gomez, Luke Shaw.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Kobe Maino, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson.

Attackers: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon.

on aboard of the plane

Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane.

Southgate is hoping Shaw has recovered sufficiently from a serious muscle injury which leaves his chances somewhat doubtful, as he is unlikely to play another game for Manchester United this season.

It is a combination of trusted assistants such as Pickford, Walker and Stones combined with a host of elite talent such as Rice in midfield providing the base for stars Bellingham and Kane up front.

Almost there

Sam Johnstone, Joe Gomez, Kobe Maino, Anthony Gordon, Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford.

Is Marcus Rashford suddenly facing a battle for his place in the Euro 2024 squad?

The Manchester United striker is no longer the proven player he was not so long ago. He was only used for 15 minutes at the expense of the two friends against Brazil and Belgium, but he could do so based on his experience.

Crystal Palace's Johnston will be the third choice goalkeeper behind Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale, but he has a worrying elbow injury.

Maino is the 'best' – a player who came late to establish himself in Germany's Euro 2024 squad – and is already a starter given his performance in the 2-2 draw against Belgium. Newcastle United's Gordon falls into the same category after Southgate excelled against Brazil.

Liverpool's Gomez is an attractive proposition given his versatility in defence.

Brentford's Toney made a strong bid to be Kane's replacement, ahead of Aston Villa's Watkins with his all-round display against Belgium.

Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwell, Ezri Konsa, Mark Guehi, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Jarrod Bowen, Jack Grealish, Conor Gallagher, Ollie Watkins, Cole Palmer.

Veteran Henderson will rely on Southgate's loyalty and need for experience and could come in while Phillips more or less flies under the radar at the moment as he struggles on loan to West Ham United.

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen was excellent against Belgium, but can he find his way through tough competition? It certainly gave Gareth Southgate real food for thought. He couldn't do more.

It has been a tough international break for Brighton's Dunk, who made mistakes that led to goals against both Brazil and Belgium. He may now be out of contention while Chelsea left-back Chilwell is also struggling. Crystal Palace defender Guehi will be a strong contender but he is also struggling with injury.

Cole Palmer will be hoping to be rewarded for a fantastic season at Chelsea following his move from Manchester City – but there is a real struggle for places in the field.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins may also be concerned about Ivan Toney overtaking him in that battle as Kane's deputy.

Manchester City's Grealish would have been an automatic selection for the team not so long ago, but he has struggled with injury problems and faces a battle to recover before he can press his demands again.

External opportunity

Jack Butland, Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jarrad Branthwaite, Eberechi Eze.