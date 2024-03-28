3-0 win over Zug – Wuterich holds strong: SCB strikes back – Sports

Bern once again succeeded in responding to a clear away defeat. After 2:6 in Zug in match 5, the 'Mutzen' team responded on Wednesday with a convincing 3:0 win. This means that there will be a 'Belle' in Zug on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals of the qualifiers.

Bern used a penalty kick against EVZ youngster Leon Muggli at the start of the second third to take a preliminary decision. Tristan Cherui made it 2-0 after she changed direction and there was no reaction from Zog. Joona Luoto was worried about the final score in the 58th minute, as he surely held the innocent visitors to an empty-handed goal.

Wüthrich gets the advantage

SCB coach Jossi Tabula for once clarified the sensitive question for the goalkeeper before the match. The Finn relied on Philipp Wuterich, while his counterpart Adam Redburn was only allowed to sit in the stands. Thus, the Swede made room for a sixth foreigner.

Wüthrich initially had little opportunity to encourage his coach in his decision. From the start, his front men forced the visitors into mistakes with aggressive forechecking and covered Leonardo Ginoni with shots almost every minute. Already in the eighth minute – at that point the score was still 0-0 – EVZ coach Dan Tangnes had to wake up his men as the time-out expired.

legend: back to work

Bernese celebrates after Colton Scevior's opening goal.

Keystone/Anthony Annex



Sceviour managed to poke

However, this measure had no effect at all. SCB continued to be strong and took a deserved lead 29 seconds before the first half. Colton Scevior pushed the puck over the line after a confusing situation in the slot.

Wüthrich needed it on Wednesday, especially after a brief revolt from Zug in the middle third. Thanks to his powerful saves against Dario Allensbach (25) and top scorer Lino Marchini (32), who went off on his own, he held on to make it 1-0 and eventually also win for Bern and seal their first playoff match.