Basketball – Hamburg – Super Cup Final: Endurance test for basketball players against Canada – Sports

Hamburg (dpa) – On the way to the World Cup in Japan, the next endurance test awaits German basketball players at the Super Cup final in Hamburg. After a small reveal of 107:58 against the weak Chinese on Saturday night, Dennis Schroeder & Co. meet Canada on Sunday (6.30pm / Magentasport). Already last Wednesday, the World Cup favorite Germany, full of NBA pros, demanded everything from 86:81 in Berlin in the second round. “Now it’s a few days and a few more training sessions,” said national team coach Gordon Herbert. “It will be a beautiful basketball match,” said the Canadian before the duel with his country’s national team.

Against China, the German team impressed the 3,400 spectators in a sold-out hall with an attack that was sometimes stunning. In addition, the DFB’s selection acted aggressively and focused on defense against the Asians, who also qualified for the World Cup. “We corrected some mistakes from the Canada game on Wednesday, and that was fine,” said Herbert.

The mighty Maodo Lo was also satisfied, even if Germany was hardly defeated. “We’re still in the testing phase, every game is very important. We have to get fit across the board to be where we want to be in two weeks,” said Al-Qaeda, who was particularly active in the second half. a lot of time.

After their second encounter with Canada, Schroeder & Co. got two more days before heading to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. There are two more friendlies against title favorites USA and Greece next weekend. Then the World Cup finals begin on August 25 in Okinawa with a duel against hosts Japan. The other two opponents in the preliminary round are Finland and Australia.

