Bad news rarely comes alone? At least enough to automatically invite you to a live chat. Due to current events, Nils Kern has a live broadcast on our website at short notice YouTube channel Organizer. Of course, the topics were not only the cruciate ligament rupture of Thibaut Courtois and Edir Militau and its consequences in terms of new signings (Kepa? Ramos?), but also Real Madrid’s start in Bilbao and Mbappe’s never-ending saga and the subsequent (supposedly) twist of the plot.
- 0:00 Casualties generally greeted
- 6:01 TW: Courtois, De Gea, Bono, Kepa and more
- 15:30 Fourth: Militao, Ramos and more
- 28:49 Sports Game, Reals Squad, System, Bellingham, Center Forward, and more
- 40:44 All about Mbappe
- 1:01:30 Others: Neymar, Modric and Kroos, La Liga title race, right defense, sleeve sponsor
Militao, Courtois, Mbappe and more: Live talk about current events
Bad news rarely comes alone? At least enough to automatically invite you to a live chat. Due to current events, Nils Kern has organized a live broadcast on our YouTube channel at short notice. The topics were, of course, not only the cruciate ligament rupture of Thibaut Courtois and Edir Militau and its consequences in terms of new signings (Kepa? Ramos?), but also Real Madrid’s opening match in Bilbao and. […]
Militão, Courtois, Mbappé und mehr: Live-Talk zu den aktuellen Geschehnissen
08/13/2023, 21:05
