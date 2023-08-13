Militao, Courtois, Mbappe and more: Live talk about current events

on my own account

Bad news rarely comes alone? At least enough to automatically invite you to a live chat. Due to current events, Nils Kern has a live broadcast on our website at short notice YouTube channel Organizer. Of course, the topics were not only the cruciate ligament rupture of Thibaut Courtois and Edir Militau and its consequences in terms of new signings (Kepa? Ramos?), but also Real Madrid’s start in Bilbao and Mbappe’s never-ending saga and the subsequent (supposedly) twist of the plot.







0:00 Casualties generally greeted

Casualties generally greeted 6:01 TW: Courtois, De Gea, Bono, Kepa and more

TW: Courtois, De Gea, Bono, Kepa and more 15:30 Fourth: Militao, Ramos and more

Fourth: Militao, Ramos and more 28:49 Sports Game, Reals Squad, System, Bellingham, Center Forward, and more

Sports Game, Reals Squad, System, Bellingham, Center Forward, and more 40:44 All about Mbappe

All about Mbappe 1:01:30 Others: Neymar, Modric and Kroos, La Liga title race, right defense, sleeve sponsor











