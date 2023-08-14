Tennis: Sinner wins first Masters title in Toronto

Sinner, who was served by de Minaur five times but only conceded twice in the first set, has eight wins in the tournament. The sixth place in the world rankings ranks second in the Italian Masters after Fabio Fognini (2019, Monte Carlo). Sinner has already contested the Masters final twice before (2021 and 2023 in Miami), and the third attempt has now won the title. De Minaur was in the final of the 1000 event for the first time in his career.

“It means a lot. It’s a great result that I can share with all the people close to me every day. This result gives us a good feeling, makes us stronger and hungry to work harder in the future,” said Sener after the victory. Despite losing the final, de Minaur was content: “It was a groundbreaking week for me. My first Masters final and I’ll be back.”

Reuters/USA Today Sports/David Kerouac



Pegula triumphs in Montreal

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula won the Montreal Masters in impressive fashion and confirmed her strength two weeks before the US Open kicks off. The American won her final match against Lyudmila Samsonova of Russia in just 49 minutes at the WTA Tour 1000 in Montreal 6:1 6:0. For Pegula, who knocked out world number one Ija Switek from the tournament in the semi-finals, it was the win. Second in the Masters Tournament.

ATP 1000 Championship in Toronto

(Canada, $7,622,925, Saab)

last: Yannick Sinner (ITA/7) Alex De Minaur (Australia) 6:4 6:1

Semi-final rounds: Yannick Sinner (ITA/7) Tommy Paul (USA/12) 6:4 6:4 Alex De Minaur (Australia) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain) 6:1 6:3

Quarter-final panel: Tommy Paul (USA/12) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) 6:3 4:6 6:3 Yannick Sinner (ITA/7) Gael Monfils (France) 6:4 4:6 6:3 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain) Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6:4 6:2 Alex De Minaur (Australia) Daniil Medvedev (RUS/2) 7:6 (9/7) 7:5

WTA 1000 Championships in Montreal

(Canada, $2,788,468, hard)

last: Jessica Pegula (USA / 4) Lyudmila Samsonova (RUS/15) 6-1 6-0

Semi-final rounds: Jessica Pegula (USA / 4) Iga Swiatec (POL/1) 6:2 6:7 (4/7) 6:4 Lyudmila Samsonova (RUS/15) Elena Rybakina (KAZ/3) 1:6 6:1 6:2