Football from the first division leagues – Arsenal keeping pace – Celtic with the league title 53 – Sport

legend: The race for the title is still exciting

Arsenal players celebrate their victory over Newcastle.

imago images / PA images



English Premier League: Arsenal win – Cher with an own goal

Arsenal secured two important Premier League victories in the space of a few days after a difficult few weeks. After beating Chelsea, the London side beat Newcastle 2-0 away with Swiss Granit Xhaka on Sunday. Martin Odegaard made it 1-0 to Arsenal after 15 minutes. In the 71st minute, Newcastle’s Swiss defender Fabian Scheer directed the ball into his own net when he attempted to intercept a low cross from Gabriel Martinelli. Arsenal is one game behind leaders Manchester City.

Scottish Premier League: Celtic clinch the title early

Glasgow Celtic are Scottish champions for the 53rd time, the 17th time since the turn of the millennium. With a 2-0 victory over Heart of Midlothian, the defending champions made it all clear with four rounds to go. Second-placed Glasgow Rangers, who have to stand up to their Old Firm rivals, the Glasgow derby, next weekend as the record Scottish champions are just two titles ahead of their city rivals. Swiss goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is also part of Celtic’s squad, although he has not played in the league this season.

Serie A: Juventus in the CL tournament

Juventus Turin celebrated an important success in the struggle for qualification to the Champions League. Coach Massimiliano Allegri’s team won 2-0 at Atalanta Bergamo on Sunday, and with a power of 66 points, Lazio moved Roma to second place with a goal in Serie A, and Dusan Vlahovic increased in the eighth minute of extra time. Napoli, who clinched the league title for the first time in 33 years by beating Udinese 1-1 on Thursday, celebrated a 1-0 home victory over Fiorentina thanks to a penalty goal scored by Victor Osimhen.



