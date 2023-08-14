Croatia: the disappearance of ten players from the Burundian national team

World Handball U-19 Championship Almost all of the national team players disappeared overnight The Croatian authorities are frantically searching for ten players from the Burundi national under-19 handball team. They left their hotel rooms before the end of the tournament. published Aug 14, 2023, 5:11 p.m

Ten players from the Burundi U-19 handball team are missing. They disappeared from their hotel during the World Cup in Croatia. Burundi Handball Federation One of the assumptions is that the athletes have been planning to escape for some time and would like to apply for political asylum in another European country, such as France. IMAGO/Manduja Media Croatia joined the Schengen Area at the beginning of the year. There are no more border controls and in theory everyone can move freely within the EU. IMAGO / Zoonar

Almost all of Burundi’s under-19 handball team has been missing since Sunday: they traveled to Croatia for the World Cup and stayed at a hotel in Rijeka, Corriere della Sera reports. The Burundian national team arrived on August 2nd and the matches concluded yesterday, August 13th.

When it came time to head back to Africa, the 10 players – all born in 2006 – suddenly disappeared. They were last seen in the late afternoon. Only three teammates stayed behind. The team was scheduled to play two more matches against its Bahraini and New Zealand counterparts, namely And with cancellation. Local police immediately issued a search warrant, according to the Italian newspaper. Although each player had a mobile phone with them, all attempts to contact them were unsuccessful.

Planned escape?

It is not clear why the young men disappeared so suddenly. One guess is that the athletes have been planning the escape for some time. There is a suspicion that young people secretly want to travel to Germany or other northern European countries To submit an application for political asylum.

The so-called “Balkan Route” is one of the routes most used by illegal immigrants who want to reach the heart of Europe. Croatia joined the Schengen Area at the beginning of the year. There are no more border controls and in theory everyone can move freely within the EU.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper adds that there are some French-speaking communities in Burundi, so it is possible to find the disappeared in France. “Anyone with information can help us find our boys,” says the head of the Burundi Association, Dauphin Nykobamia.