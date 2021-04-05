Sports news: The Swiss soccer team defeated Canada in the World Cup

News Sports

The Swiss also defeated Canada in the World Cup +++ Lüthi Falls, and Dupasquier scored

The most important short news from the vast world of sports.

The second Swiss exploitation in the World Curling Championship

The Swiss Curlern Skip run out from Cruz he is in World Championships in Calgary Another coup succeeded. Geneva’s victory over the Canadian champions and the first favorites for the SCIB World Cup Brendan Butcher 6: 4 after an additional end.

The Swiss have scored four wins after 4 of the 13 Robben matches and have already played against two of the favorites. At first they defeated the defending champion Sweden (Niklas Eden). (ABU / SADA)

Lüthi fell into a hopeless situation

Tom Lüthi He lives in Qatar A second weekend GP to forget. In the Grand Prix Phone Doha The 34-year-old from Bern drops Calix eight laps before the end. At that time, he was in 21st, out of the World Cup points. As at the season opener a week earlier in the same circuit, the Briton, who started in first place, won the race Toxic Lowes, Once again ahead of the Aussie Remy Gardner.

in a Moto3 Moves Jason Dubaskoyer He is also in the top 12 in the second race of the season. After the rider finished 10th a week ago, the 19-year-old KTM contestant finished 11th in the Grand Doha Championship and clinched World Championship points for the second time in his career. (ABU / SADA)

Ruth Chipngititch smashes the world record

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich It improved on Sunday in Istanbul Half marathon world record Approximately 30 seconds. The world marathon champion completed the 21.0975 km in 1:04:02 hours. For comparison: Fabian Smurf He lowered the Swiss record to 1:08:27 in Dresden in March.

All contestants on the podium in Istanbul reached the finish line in under an hour and 5 minutes. 26-year-old Chepngetich defeated the Ethiopian Oh my god Yehualaw (1:04:40) The Kenyan shining obiri (1:04:51). (abu / sda)

GC receives a bad bankruptcy

The Grasshoppers You have one in the upgrade race in the Challenge League Violent defeat at home connected. GC lost Neuchâtel Xamax 1: 4. Missed Louis He scored the first three goals for Neuchâtel and was of course the big character.

Dependent The first stalker Thon They beat Will 3-1, and Stade Lausanne-O’Shea conceded the NSC Krenz drew 1-1 in the 93rd minute. Kyasu brings the backside He won 1-0 away to Winterthur, and caught Arau with FC Schaffhausen. Thanks to the 1-0 home win, both teams now have the same number of points and are still looking forward to second place in Barrague. Donut Rodani scored the winning goal from the penalty spot a few minutes before the end of the first half. (RAM)

Barty defends the title in Miami

Number one in the world Ashley Party As in 2019 in the latest so far, this WTA 1000 Championships in Miami Won. In the final match, the 24-year-old Australian beat the world number 9 Bianca Andreescu From Canada, who had to surrender when the score was 3: 6, 0: 4.

Unlike the men’s field The Miami Women’s Painting was first class. Out of the top 20 in the WTA rankings, only Serena Williams was missing. (RAM / SSA)

Kloten and Langenthal offer

In the The semi-finals of the Swiss League He is the eligible winner EHC gluten He started with a sure win at home. “Fleeger” Beat EHC Olten 6: 2, Guests can only keep up with a third. This succeeded in the second semi-final round SC Langenthal The same Surprise 5: 4 away win over HC Ajoie. Stephan Channen was the winner of the Langenthal match with three points.

Kluten – Olten 6: 2 (4: 2, 1: 0, 1: 0)

One viewer. – SR Eichmann / Studenmann, Piton / Dreyfus.

rip: 4. (3:48) Player (Oejdemark, Meyer / Powerplaytor) 1: 0. 5. (4:43) Knelsen (Nunn, Lüthi / Powerplaytor) 1: 1. 6. (5:13) 2: 1 forms. 10. Horansky (Shergaggio, Knelsen / Powerplaytor) 2: 2. 19. (18:38) Meyer (Player) 3: 2 20. (19:36) Back (Forget, Fail) 4: 2. 32- Leon 5: 2.47 – Failed (Forget, Knellwolf / Powerplaytor) 6: 2.

punish: 5 times 2 plus 10 minutes (Füglister) against Kloten, 4 times 2 plus 2 times 10 minutes (Oehen, Weisskopf) against Olten.

Ajoie – Langenthal 4: 5 (1: 3, 2: 1, 1: 1)

0 Viewers. S. Strobel / Muller, Bachelot / Amman.

rip: 1. (0:22) Schmutz (Hazen, Devos) 1: 0. 6. Tschannen (Küng, Torquato) 1: 1. 10. Kummer (Eve Muller) 1: 2. 13. Tschannen (Sky, Higgins) 1: 3. 23. Free (Schnegg, Frossard) 2: 3. 33. Elo (Kummer, Büsser) 2: 4. 40 (39:59) Fry 3: 4 52. Küng (Tschannen, Torquato) 3: 5. 59. Rouiller (Devos, Schmutz / Powerplaytor) 4: 5.

punish: 5 times 2 minutes against Ajoie, 4 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Pienitz) plus playtime (Pienitz) against Langenthal. (RAM / SSA)

Slow-Lüthi is only 21st

Tom Lothy In qualifying for the second Moto2 race of the season in Qatar, things went worse than they were a week ago. The 34-year-old from Bern missed the second quarter as it kicked off Only from site 21 In the second race at the Losail International Circuit. It would be easy to improve to 15th from the season opener.

In Moto3, Friborg showed Jason Dubaskoyer A strong qualification and ranked 11th. Since two drivers in front of him must start from the pit lane, he goes 19 years old In ninth place in the race. (ram / sda)

Schlumpf holds the Swiss record

Fabian Smurf She is working on the premiere of her Marathon movie directly to Swiss Register. The 30-year-old from Zurich finishes the race in Belp 2:26:14 hr. He achieved the European Championship runners-up in Sagittarius and a cross-country Maja Neuschwander national record by just over half a minute. The real goal Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers, Schlumpf managed with confidence. “It is time to recover. In May, I will go to training camp in St. Moritz and start preparing for the second marathon,” Schlumpf said.

Adrian Lyman He narrowly missed his noble goal. LV Langenthal’s runner Missed the Olympic limit 2:11:30 hr About a minute. But he reduced his best by about two and a half minutes to 2:12:34. The disappointment about the missed Tokyo ticket was limited: “It started faster than I had planned. This shot could backfire. But I felt so good and wanted to do my best to make the best time possible. “Now I’m very happy,” said Lyman. (RAM / SSA)

Capella once again with a solid performance

Atlanta Hawks with Clint Chapel He finished his series of eight away matches with a 126–103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The man from Geneva once again showed a strong performance: 14 punctures, 10 rebounds, 6 assists.

Against the Pelicans, who competed without Zion Williamson – according to experts, the most promising talent since LeBron James – the Hawks imposed the decision in the third quarter. They won this section with a score of 39:25 and entered the final stage with a comfortable pad of 15 points. (sda)

