NTT INDYCAR Series expands the global reach of broadcasting through new partnerships

NTT INDYCAR SERIES today announced a new round of international broadcasting partnerships that will expand its reach and add to an already strong roster of global broadcasters.

Sport 1 is one of the new broadcast partners in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with NTT INDYCAR SERIES events with select Sport 1 functions available directly on the premium service platform Sport 1+. The coverage area includes Swiss home Simona de Silvestro, who will be returning to the series this year to drive TPO Chevrolet # 16 Paretta Autosport / Rocket Pro launched by Gainbridge at the Indianapolis 500.

“It’s amazing,” said de Silvestro. “I’m so excited that Sport 1 will introduce the NTT INDYCAR Series. It’s always great to present my races in my home country. I’m so happy they did because we are helping to develop our series.”

NTT INDYCAR Series international reach continues to grow this season. Arena 4 in Hungary and Sport Extra in Romania will appear in the 2020 season. New for 2021 is Eurosports in Poland and the Indian subcontinent as well as TV Arena Sport for Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and Slovenia.

DAZN joins the 2021 group to cover the series in Italy, the home of Dalara’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES chassis maker. Meanwhile, DAZN’s global broadcast service will expand the chain to 60 more countries in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, South and Central America, North Africa and the Middle East.

In Asia, Fox Sports will offer North America’s premier open auto racing series to more than a dozen countries including mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and North Korea.

TV Cultura will cover Brazil and its rich history of passionate athletes and fans of NTT INDYCAR Series. This season, Helio Castroneves (Mayer Shank Racing), three-time Indianapolis 500 winner, 2004 IndyCar series champion, and 2013 Chip Ganassi winner, returns to efforts for part of the season, including trying to win again at the Indy 500. To the list of Brazilians who won the “biggest scene in the race”. Rookie Pietro Fittipaldi, 24, grandson of two-time winner Emerson Fittipaldi, will join the series as part of an oval-only schedule for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR.

At least 34 drivers are expected to participate in the NTT INDYCAR Series this season. 22 of these drivers are international.

In addition to current renewals and broadcast partnerships, 209 countries will be represented from 26 global networks.

“NTT INDYCAR SERIES stars are reverberating around the world, and broadcast partnerships will bring our sport to a wider international audience in 2021,” said Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. It matches what we see on the track, with breathtaking races, thrilling stories and charismatic characters showcasing our daring athletes. These new partnerships add to our momentum as the 2021 season kicks off.

The 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season kicks off Sunday, April 18th, with the Honda Indy Grand Prix in Alabama presented by AmFirst at Barber Motorsports Park.

A complete list of international broadcasting partners offering NTT INDYCAR SERIES can be found below and here.

Zones – Canal

Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Guam, Indonesia, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, North Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Mainland China) – Fox Sports Asia

Asia (Israel, Maldives, Taiwan, East Timor) – DAZN *

Australian – Fox Sports

Australia (Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu) – DAZN *

Belgium – VOOsport

Brazil – TV Cultura

Canada – Sportsnet

Europe (Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Malta, Moldova, San Marino, Slovakia, Turkey) – DAZN *

France – Canal +

Germany, Austria and Switzerland – Sports 1

Hungary – Arena 4

Indian subcontinent – Eurosport

Italy – DAZN

Japan – Jura Sports

Latin America (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay) – Claro Video

Latin America (Bolivia, Belize, Suriname, Venezuela) – DAZN *

Middle East and North Africa (Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia and Yemen) – DAZN *

Mexico – Claro

Myanmar – Channel +

North America and the Caribbean (Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago) – DAZN *

Netherlands – Ziggo Sport

New Zealand – Sky Sports

Nordic countries – V Sport and Viaplay

Poland – Eurosport

Portugal – Sports TV

Romania – Extra Sport

Russia and the CIS – Viasat Sport East

Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and Slovenia – Arena Sport

South Africa and the SSA – Supersport

Sub-Saharan Africa – CANAL +

Spain – Movistar

Great Britain – Sky Sports F1

Vietnam – VSTV

* DAZN, a worldwide sports video streaming service based on OTT subscriptions