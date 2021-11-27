Dutch commentator Serd de Vos Besiktas Vida was badly offended

Did he just really say that? Yes he has.
When captains Domag Vida (32) and Dozan Tadic (33) shook hands after choosing a seat in the Champions League match in Istanbul between Besiktas and Ajax (1:2), commentator Cerd de Vos (62) hit them. Publicly: “Besiktas applied for an exemption so that Vida could play. It is very ugly. He’s usually not allowed to play at this time because a lot of kids are watching.”
According to the Dutch Wikipedia entry on De Vos, he is known for his “unique style as a football commentator, which has earned him the status of a cult commentator”. Fred, perhaps. But when he said last Wednesday, he definitely missed the word.
“Stone style is insulting”
De Vos works for the Ziggo Sport pay-TV channel. Ziggo is the largest cable operator in the Netherlands and a sponsor of Ajax as well. Johann Dirksen (72), the voice of orange football, once said of de Vos: “His style is insulting, contempt for the crowd. I can’t understand how you can say so much nonsense in so little time.”
The only question is: why a verbal attack on Vida, the Croatian runner-up in 2018? One possible explanation is the Champions League episode from 2011.
On December 7th, Ajax Amsterdam and Olympique Lyonnais competed for a place in the Round of 16 in a distant duel. Ajax had a clear advantage, having more points (8 vs. 5) and a much better goal difference (+3 vs. -4).
Vida: Excellent after receiving a goal
Lyon competed with the Croats of Dinamo Zagreb and then Club Vida. At the break the score was 1: 1, after 90 minutes 7: 1. For Lyon.
Blake wrote: “When Lyon’s goal made it 5-1, Zagreb defender Domagoj Vida winked at his four-time top scorer Pavetime Gomis and raised him with his left thumb. That smells like a scam! “
Ajax lost 3-0 to Real Madrid. To make matters worse, the 35-times Dutch champions were wrongly denied two goals for an alleged offside. Amsterdam slipped back into third place and missed the first-class knockout stage. (MWP/YAP)
