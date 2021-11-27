Dutch commentator Serd de Vos Besiktas Vida was badly offended

1/6 Before kick-off on Wednesday in Istanbul when choosing a seat: Besiktas Domagog Vida (right) and Ajax Dusan Tadic (second from right).

When captains Domag Vida (32) and Dozan Tadic (33) shook hands after choosing a seat in the Champions League match in Istanbul between Besiktas and Ajax (1:2), commentator Cerd de Vos (62) hit them. Publicly: “Besiktas applied for an exemption so that Vida could play. It is very ugly. He’s usually not allowed to play at this time because a lot of kids are watching.”

According to the Dutch Wikipedia entry on De Vos, he is known for his “unique style as a football commentator, which has earned him the status of a cult commentator”. Fred, perhaps. But when he said last Wednesday, he definitely missed the word.

“Stone style is insulting”

De Vos works for the Ziggo Sport pay-TV channel. Ziggo is the largest cable operator in the Netherlands and a sponsor of Ajax as well. Johann Dirksen (72), the voice of orange football, once said of de Vos: “His style is insulting, contempt for the crowd. I can’t understand how you can say so much nonsense in so little time.”

The only question is: why a verbal attack on Vida, the Croatian runner-up in 2018? One possible explanation is the Champions League episode from 2011.

On December 7th, Ajax Amsterdam and Olympique Lyonnais competed for a place in the Round of 16 in a distant duel. Ajax had a clear advantage, having more points (8 vs. 5) and a much better goal difference (+3 vs. -4).

Vida: Excellent after receiving a goal

Lyon competed with the Croats of Dinamo Zagreb and then Club Vida. At the break the score was 1: 1, after 90 minutes 7: 1. For Lyon.

Blake wrote: “When Lyon’s goal made it 5-1, Zagreb defender Domagoj Vida winked at his four-time top scorer Pavetime Gomis and raised him with his left thumb. That smells like a scam! “

Ajax lost 3-0 to Real Madrid. To make matters worse, the 35-times Dutch champions were wrongly denied two goals for an alleged offside. Amsterdam slipped back into third place and missed the first-class knockout stage. (MWP/YAP)