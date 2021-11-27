sport

Dutch commentator Serd de Vos Besiktas Vida was badly offended

November 27, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/6

    Before kick-off on Wednesday in Istanbul when choosing a seat: Besiktas Domagog Vida (right) and Ajax Dusan Tadic (second from right).

  • 2/6

    Vida (PBUH) is being insulted on Dutch TV.

  • 5/6

    “Veda is very ugly. “He’s not usually allowed to play at this time because there are a lot of kids watching,” says de Vos.

  • 6/6

    December 2011: Vida from Zagreb (left) winks at Leon Gomes and raises his left thumb.

Did he just really say that? Yes he has.

When captains Domag Vida (32) and Dozan Tadic (33) shook hands after choosing a seat in the Champions League match in Istanbul between Besiktas and Ajax (1:2), commentator Cerd de Vos (62) hit them. Publicly: “Besiktas applied for an exemption so that Vida could play. It is very ugly. He’s usually not allowed to play at this time because a lot of kids are watching.”

See also  Bears Pre-Senior Bowl 7-Round 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *