Darts stars are raising more than £400,000 for Prostate UK after going over the top

Tournament sponsors Paddy Power have pledged to donate £1,000 every time a player reaches 180 throughout the main event at Alexandra Palace.

With play suspended for Christmas, the tally currently stands at £443,000 with a maximum of 443, meaning the figure could smash the £1 million mark when play resumes on 27 December.

Laura Kirby, Chief Executive of Prostate Cancer UK, said: “In an amazing display of skill, PDC players have scored 443 180 runs in the tournament so far. That's 16 sessions of darts and a staggering £443,000 has been raised.

“It has been a joy to watch at Ally Pally, and thanks to such amazing efforts by the best players in the world, we are making an incredible difference to the men, one maximum at a time, and when the event resumes on December 27, we will be aiming to reach other heights.

“This iconic tournament is a sporting staple over the festive period, and our collaboration with PDC and Paddy Power not only puts us at the heart of the action, but will be a complete game-changer for us and for those men and their loved ones affected by this crisis. Prostate cancer, the most common cancer in men.

1 in 8 men gets prostate cancer. The BIG 180 is about saving these men's lives. 🎯 With help @PaddyPower And @OfficialPDC We encourage 180,000 men to complete our online risk screening tool. 👉 Check your risks: https://t.co/D1NmLgTg8I pic.twitter.com/cOnD3TvV6c — Prostate Cancer UK (@ProstateUK) December 1, 2023

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer, and the campaign has also seen huge uptake with a quick three-step online screening.

Kirby added: “We're very pleased with the success of the campaign so far, as well as some very sharp statements from players, and it's very encouraging that over 60,000 people have completed the online risk checker.

“One in eight men will develop prostate cancer. It's a treatable disease if caught early, but early-stage prostate cancer often has no symptoms, so it's essential that men know their risks. This online tool is the first step.”