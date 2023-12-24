USA vs. Germany in the FIBA ​​World Cup semifinals: The biggest game

The German basketball team reached the World Cup semi-finals against the dominant United States. It's the biggest discount possible. To have a chance, you need a careful plan. So it seems.

aOn Thursday afternoon, fog made its way across Manila. As if out of nowhere, a white wall of water rolled over the huge city and swallowed its many high-rise buildings. While the outside view was cloudy, the German basketball players focused their attention once again. National coach Gordon Herbert invited people to study via video. It was necessary to adjust the focus from what was to what is to come. It was important to prepare for the most important match for the German national basketball team in two decades.

Big game against potentially biggest opponent: The German Basketball Association (DBB) lineup will play against the United States for free on Friday (2:40 p.m. CET). Purple sports) in Manila in the World Cup semi-finals. She is considered an underdog, but certainly not without a chance to win. But the only team to have won all its World Cup matches so far needs a precise plan.