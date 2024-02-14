February 14, 2024

Six Nations Championship 2024: Englishman Manu Tuilagi in the squad to face Scotland

Eileen Curry February 14, 2024 2 min read

Image source, Getty Images

Comment on the photo,

Manu Tuilagi last played for England in their bronze medal win over Argentina in the World Cup

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v England

place: Murrayfield Stadium date: Saturday 24 February Starting: 16:45 GMT

Coverage: Watch live on BBC One; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live text on the BBC Sport website and app

Center Manu Tuilagi has been included in England's preliminary 36-man squad that prepares to face Scotland in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on February 24.

Tuilagi, 32, has recovered from a serious injury and is joined by hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and Luke George Martin.

Fly-half Marcus Smith and center Ollie Lawrence will also join the squad as they continue their rehabilitation.

However, hooker Jamie Blamire, fielder Tom Pearson and full-back Oscar Bird have withdrawn.

Tuilagi is expected to compete with Fraser Dingwall for the inside midfield position against Scotland.

Dingwall made his Test debut in the opening win over Italy before keeping his place and scoring his first England try in the win over Wales.

England won both of their opening Six Nations matches for the first time in five years.

However, they have lost their past three meetings with Scotland, who lost to France in their last match.

England Six Nations team

Attackers: Ollie Chisum, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham South, Ben Curry, Theo Dunne, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Charlie Ewells, Ellis Genge, Jimmy George (captain), Joe Hayes, Maro Itoje, Joe Marler, Benno Obano, George Martin, Ethan Roots, Will Stewart, Sam Underhill.

Their backs: Danny Kerr, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, Emmanuel Faye-Wabuso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Alex Mitchell, Will Muir, Max Ojomoh, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Finn Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi.

video caption,

Six Nations 2024: Valentine's Day with the BBC's rugby union pundits

