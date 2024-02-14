Six Nations 2024: Fraser Dingwall says England need time to build 'connections' in attack

1 hour ago

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v England place: Murrayfield Stadium date: Saturday 24 February Starting: 16:45 GMT coverage: Watch live on BBC One; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live text on the BBC Sport website and app

England need time to build “connections” as they look to step up their attack against Scotland in the Six Nations, says center Fraser Dingwall.

England won their first two matches for the first time in five years but their attack lacked fluency.

“There are still elements we are trying to expand,” Dingwall told BBC Sport.

“Our attacking game is growing more and more. We create a lot of involvements in the opposition 22 but we want to score more points when we are there.

“We've got some great players on the ball, so it's about trying to find space for them. We were able to move the ball to the edges a bit more against Wales and get the ball into the hands of the threatening players. Then we just create one – on our strong ball-carriers.

“Groups need time to build those connections so you're aware of what people around you might be doing.

“It's also about them seeing the same space and moving the ball there. The more we practice and stick to what we're trying to do is when we finally see results.”

Dingwall made his Test debut in the win over Italy before keeping his place at inside center and opening his account to score in the corner against Wales at Twickenham.

The 24-year-old Northampton center is likely to face competition for his place at Murrayfield with the experienced Manu Tuilagi recalled to the squad after recovering from a major injury.

Tuilagi, 32, was one of the mainstays of England's run to third place in the World Cup and will provide England's attack with firepower in midfield, while Dingwall is smaller and has an impressive distribution style to bring others into the game.

“It's a very healthy competition and Manu brings something different to the position than what we have and he's very experienced,” Dingwall said.

“I've spent time with Manu before and learned from him. If we can find a way where we can complement each other in training as well, it will benefit the team.”

“I've learned a lot by being here and it's shown me areas of my game where I need to improve.

“I have a lot to do with my ball movement and how to locate space and move it there.

“Physically, there is definitely some growth in my communication skills. International level is a step up, so if I can improve how effective I am in communication, that will definitely help me as well.”

Cambridge-born Dingwall played age-group rugby for Scotland through his paternal heritage, before representing England at under-20 level.

Dingwall has persevered in his ambitions to play for England despite going through 10 training camps without winning a single cap, and now says there will be no divided loyalties in Edinburgh as the visitors look to end a run of three defeats to Scotland.

He added: “If I am selected to play it will be very exciting.

“My father is from a Scottish background and there will be some familiar faces, but it's a game I want to win for England. I'm very proud of my heritage but I'm very much looking forward to winning it for England.”