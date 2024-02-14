Super Bowl 2024 is the most watched program in US history

Was it because of the exciting match that was not decided until extra time? At Usher's halftime show? Or maybe Taylor Swift? However, 123 million people watched the sports spectacle alone. more than ever.

Sports finals in tournaments are not always exciting; Teams are often too cautious and expectations are too high. Not so with Super Bowl 2024, which took place Monday night: The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers put on a thrilling game that was decided only in overtime. The duel set a record: The broadcast of American sporting highlights reached 123.4 million people in the United States via television and live streaming, the NFL announced, making it the most watched television program in US history. This represents a seven percent increase over last year's final between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, which was watched by 115.1 million people.

CBS alone, which broadcast the game on traditional television, recorded an average of 120 million viewers. The match was also broadcast in the United States by Nickelodeon and the Spanish-language channel Univision. According to service provider Nielsen, 202.4 million people followed the extension. This year's halftime show featured American musician Usher, who was supported by musicians Alicia Keys and Hair as well as rappers Ludacris and Lil Jon.

This year's Super Bowl has received special attention not just because of the sports situation. The relationship between Chiefs player Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift has been making headlines for months. Even more so before the sporting event, because it was not clear for a long time whether Swift would reach the final in time after the shows in Japan. Suddenly many “Swifties” became interested in the sport, and football fans became musical. On Sunday, US television stations broadcast reports that showed joyful fathers playing with their daughters. (APA/DPA)