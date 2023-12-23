December 24, 2023

Football from the major leagues – replacing Nadoye injured – a summer without scoring again – Sports

Eileen Curry December 23, 2023 5 min read
Football from the major leagues – replacing the injured Nadoye – the summer without scoring again – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. International periodicals

  3. Current article

Contents

legend:

I had to go to the cabin early

Dan Ndoye.

imago/IPA/Sport Abaca

Italian League: Bologna wins, Ndoye is injured

Bologna remains at the top of Group A in the Italian League. Thanks to their 1-0 win over Atalanta Bergamo, the northern Italian side remained in a Champions League qualification spot over the Christmas period. While Remo Freuler was on the pitch throughout the match against his former club, Dan Ndoye was substituted shortly before half-time due to a possible muscle injury. Michel Aebischer only entered the game in the final minutes. Later in the evening, Inter Milan consolidated their leading position. In the 2-0 home win against Lecce, Nati goalkeeper Yann Sommer remained without conceding for the fifth time in a row in all competitions.

Spanish League: Atletico is approaching Barcelona

In a complementary match in the fourth round, Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at home against Sevilla (from 53rd place with Djibril Sow). Marcos Llorente scored the decisive goal in the 47th minute, shortly after coming on as a substitute. This means that the Madridistas, like Barcelona, ​​now have 38 points. The difference with the top duo, Real Madrid/Girona, is 7 points.



  1. Sports

  2. International periodicals

  3. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  Formula 1: Carlos Sainz in profile | sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Noah Lyles and the American Sports Arrogance: The Rude World Champion

December 23, 2023 Eileen Curry
4 min read

Top qualifications, failed race: Haas has a tire problem

December 23, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

The popular European manager reveals he has been contacted by Swansea City and says his next job will be in the UK

December 22, 2023 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Delta flies to the US from five German airports in the summer

December 23, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Japanese researchers develop a “firefighting kite”

December 23, 2023 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Football from the major leagues – replacing Nadoye injured – a summer without scoring again – Sports

December 23, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System for Xbox Series

December 23, 2023 Gilbert Cox