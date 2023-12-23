Football from the major leagues – replacing Nadoye injured – a summer without scoring again – Sports

legend: I had to go to the cabin early

Italian League: Bologna wins, Ndoye is injured

Bologna remains at the top of Group A in the Italian League. Thanks to their 1-0 win over Atalanta Bergamo, the northern Italian side remained in a Champions League qualification spot over the Christmas period. While Remo Freuler was on the pitch throughout the match against his former club, Dan Ndoye was substituted shortly before half-time due to a possible muscle injury. Michel Aebischer only entered the game in the final minutes. Later in the evening, Inter Milan consolidated their leading position. In the 2-0 home win against Lecce, Nati goalkeeper Yann Sommer remained without conceding for the fifth time in a row in all competitions.

Spanish League: Atletico is approaching Barcelona

In a complementary match in the fourth round, Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at home against Sevilla (from 53rd place with Djibril Sow). Marcos Llorente scored the decisive goal in the 47th minute, shortly after coming on as a substitute. This means that the Madridistas, like Barcelona, ​​now have 38 points. The difference with the top duo, Real Madrid/Girona, is 7 points.



