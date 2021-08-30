According to TAS, Nedim Grammy is now allowed to play for Albania

1/6 Empoli mercenary Nadim Bjermi receives the green light to change his country.

Is it back and forth over? The International Court of Justice (CAS) has decided that Nadim Bajrami, a former Swiss under-21 player and mercenary with Empoli, who was promoted to Serie A, can now appear for the Albanian national team.

At the beginning of March, it became known that Bajrami chose Albania. It is a matter of the heart. “Albania steals our U21 gem,” Blick . headline at that time. But after about three weeks, FIFA said: STOP!

because in the FIFA regulations, That a request to change the association will only be granted if the player “was not yet 21 years old at the time of his last appearance in an official match in any football division of his current association”. It is unfortunate that after his 21st birthday, Bagrami played a total of four European Championship qualifying matches for the Swiss U-Nati Championship.