sport

According to TAS, Nedim Grammy is now allowed to play for Albania

August 30, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/6

    Empoli mercenary Nadim Bjermi receives the green light to change his country.

  • 2/6

    Bajrami could play for Albania in the future.

  • 5/6

    FIFA just refused the request.

  • 6/6

    Now the International Court of Sports has corrected the decision on the Serie A climber.

Is it back and forth over? The International Court of Justice (CAS) has decided that Nadim Bajrami, a former Swiss under-21 player and mercenary with Empoli, who was promoted to Serie A, can now appear for the Albanian national team.

At the beginning of March, it became known that Bajrami chose Albania. It is a matter of the heart. “Albania steals our U21 gem,” Blick . headline at that time. But after about three weeks, FIFA said: STOP!

READ  Real Madrid keep up with Atletico against Osasuna - replace Militao, and Casemiro added

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *