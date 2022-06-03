News from US Sports – Colorado lifts against Edmonton – Celtics with a break – Sport

Caption: Show a strong performance

Colorado goalkeeper Pavel Francos.

Keystone / AP Photo / Jack Dempsey



NHL: Colorado also wins their second home game

In the Western Conference playoffs, Colorado made the best home run. Denver also won Game Two of the Top 7 series thanks to a 4-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Avalanche goalkeeper Pavel Frankuz saved 24 balls to lay the foundation for the win. Colorado forced the decision in the second third with the first two goals within 15 seconds. The next two games in the series will be played in Edmonton. Team Canada faces a difficult task. Colorado has won all five of its away games so far in this year’s playoffs.

NBA: Warriors start losing ground

The Golden State Warriors were late in the NBA Finals. The San Francisco team lost the opening game of the Best of 7 series against the Boston Celtics at home 108-120. With the Warriors already leading by 15 points, the Celtics were able to turn things around with a 40:16 victory in the final quarter. Game Two of the Final will take place again in San Francisco on Monday night.



