Prince Harry returns to the US after the coronation – just in time for Archie

The flight from London to Los Angeles takes about ten hours, even for a prince. Harry hurried after his father’s coronation and drove away.

It can safely be classified as a short stay: Prince Harry arrived in London on Friday afternoon to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III. It is said that father and son met that day for a conversation at Buckingham Palace, but there has been no official confirmation of this date.

Harry was seen in public for the first time on Coronation Day. He entered Westminster Abbey to attend the two-hour service without the accompaniment of his wife, Meghan, who remained in the United States. He seemed isolated, almost lost. Immediately after the ceremony, he got into a limousine, smiled, and sped off. It was already clear then: the 38-year-old would not be waving to people on the palace balcony at the end of the festivities like other high-ranking members of the royal family.

Dad Harry never misses his son’s birthday

On Sunday morning we finally reached certainty: Prince Harry returned to the United States directly after the coronation. This was reported by the British news agency PA, citing employees of the airline. Accordingly, Harry arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday evening (local time).

One of the reasons for the rapid return: while Charles III. After being crowned king in London on Saturday, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Harry and Meghan's son, celebrated his fourth birthday on Saturday. Meghan was at home in California with her children Archie and Lilibet during the coronation, and was apparently waiting for Harry to arrive home in time for the birthday party. Apparently he was able to do this, thanks to his turboprop flight from the United States to Great Britain and back again in about 30 hours.

Harry’s relationship with the family remains strained

Harry attended the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. But it is doubtful that his short visit to his old homeland significantly improved the relationship. Harry resigned from his royal duties at the beginning of 2020 and moved to the United States with Meghan.