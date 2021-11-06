These are the 10 richest athletes of all time

1/12 These are the people with the highest incomes in sports. Tenth place: Roger Federer (tennis) 1.02 billion francs.

2/12 Ninth place: Michael Schumacher (Formula 1) 1.03 billion francs.

















11/12 Second place: Tiger Woods (golf), 1.91 billion Swiss francs.

12/12 First place: Michael Jordan (basketball) 2.39 billion Swiss francs.

Roger Federer (40) has earned nearly 120 million Swiss francs during his football career so far. But that’s no more than a tenth of his total earnings. This amounts to just over a billion francs if you ignore the currency fluctuations over the years. Sports business platform Sportico published the figures.

The 40-year-old has earned most of his fortune through several partnership and sponsorship agreements. His ten-year contract with the Japanese company Uniqlo alone brings him about $275 million. Despite the amazing numbers, the native of Basel “only” ranks tenth in the list of the richest athletes of all time.

Three golfers in the top four

In all, the athletes in the top ten earned more than 13 billion Swiss francs. The undisputed number one is basketball legend Michael Jordan (58). His movie “Airness” has earned around 2.39 billion so far. The only person to have collected more than two billion people so far.

Behind him are three golfers. Tiger Woods (45) is in second place with 1.91 billion. The podium was completed by golf legend Arnold Palmer (87) with earnings of around 1.37 billion, right ahead of Jack Nicklaus (81) with 1.26 billion.

The United States dominates the ranking

Not only do Americans take places from one to four, in the top ten are two other athletes from abroad with Floyd Mayweather (44, 6th place) and LeBron James (36th, 7th place). A look at the expanded ranking also shows that at least 16 of the top 25 earners come from the United States.

By the way: Roger Federer is the only tennis player among the first 25 players and the first tennis player ever to break the billion mark. And the king of football? Cristiano Ronaldo (36) is fifth, Lionel Messi (34) is eighth. David Beckham (46th, 12th) and Neymar (29th, 21st) are outside the top ten. This was completed by Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher (52). (Che)