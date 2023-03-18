The monk achieves again | entertainment

He has sent more murderers to prison than cable car drivers have sent tourists to San Francisco. And more quirks of bottled water in the Sierra Springs basement.

Now cult detective Adrian Monk (played by Tony Shalhoub, 69) returns!

Therefore, streaming provider Peacock has commissioned a movie. The tape is called “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” and will seal — as the title suggests — the sympathetic detective’s final end after 125 episodes. In 2020, she already had a special called “Mr. Monk Shelters in Place.”

Take it easy: Mr. Monk doesn’t really like animals – among other things… Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Also joining the party this time around are Ted Levine (65) as Captain Leland Stottlemeyer, Treylor Howard (56) as Natalie’s assistant Tigger, Jason Gray-Stanford (52) as Lieutenant Randy Disher, Melora Hardin (55) as Trudy Monk’s murdered wife and Hector Elizondo (86). As a psychiatrist, Dr. Nevin Bell.

In the film, retired police officer and private investigator Adrian Monk is assigned to solve a “very personal case”. Stepdaughter Molly, a journalist, is preparing for her wedding. No more will be revealed at this time.

Creators: Randy Disher (from left), Sharona Fleming, Adrian Monk and Captain Leland Stottlemeyer. Sharona is Monk’s first assistant and is unlikely to appear in the new movie Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Co-producer Beatrice Springbourne exclaims: “Fans will love how the creative team kept everything they loved about Adrian Monk while bringing it to the present.” And NBC Vice President Michael Slochan promises the new detective adventure “the heart and humor of the original series with contemporary relevance.”

Monk premiered in the US in 2002 and has been attracting audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. The crime comedy format has won numerous awards throughout its eight seasons, including three Emmy Awards for lead actor Tony Shalhoub in 2003, 2005, and 2006. The character has numerous fears and obsessive-compulsive disorders.