Neukirch power outage currently 03/17/2023: current disruptions to the power grid

On Friday morning, there was a power outage in Neukirch in the postcode area 88099. Other parts of the district are currently affected by disturbances in the power grid. You can find out all the information about today’s power outage in Neukirch and what to do now here on news.de

Power outages and maintenance: Breakdowns may occur at this time. Image: Adobe Stock/Mestudio

Breakdown and maintenance in Neukirch up-to-date

According to the report of the portal Störsauskunft.de, there are currently two defects in Neukirch for which the network operator Netze BW GmbH is responsible. On average, residents of Baden-Württemberg have to live without electricity for about 13 minutes over the course of a year. So power outages are by no means the norm, not even in Neukirch. In most cases, so-called low voltage disturbances are recorded, affecting only one or a few families. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disturbances are currently on March 17, 2023 in Neukirch

Network problems are currently spreading across the region Tannauer Straße, Elmenau in Wildpoltsweiler, Neukirch in the administrative district “Verwaltungsgemeinschaft Tettnang” (postal code 88099, Bodenseekreis). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator Netze BW GmbH. Difficulties had been recognized since 11:31 am, although no local citizen had explicitly reported the failure. A team of technicians works, the restoration process should take place as quickly as possible.

In addition, since 11:31 am in the vicinity Unteresch, Elmenau in Wildpoltsweiler, Neukirch in the administrative district “Management Community Tettnang” (postal code 88099, Bodenseekreis) Power grid problems, which according to the current state of knowledge are only locally limited. The responsible tool Netze BW GmbH is currently working on a fix, which should be done as soon as possible. Detailed information about the incident from the network operator is not available.

(Last update: 03/17/2023, 16:49)

Reporting a power outage in Neukirch: who is the correct point of contact in the event of a breakdown?

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you will find the contact details of your Netze BW contact person.

Power outage checklist

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch/candles/tea lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Batteries Replacement / Batteries Replacement / Power Bank

He eats:

Camping stove with gas cartridge

Perishable food/water supplies

climate:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

Cool box

diverse:

Medicine

wet wipes

garbage bag

Supply of cash

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it already takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

Also interesting: Energy crisis: Germany’s concerns about energy supplies

