After an early finish to Switzerland: the United States won gold in the team event

The foursome, along with Wendy Holdner, Andrea Ellenberger, Semele Besig and Livio Simonet, lost to Canada in the quarterfinals in Meribel. With the failure against Canada, it was clear that Switzerland would remain without a medal in this competition for the third consecutive time in a major event. After the four duels, the score was 2: 2 after the victories. North Americans prevailed thanks to better compilation of individual times for each gender.

Two years ago at the World Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, the Swiss national team took fourth place, and at the Olympic Games in Beijing last winter, the quarter-finals also meant the end of the streak. In the final standings there was a sixth place. The last team competition, which was in the World Cup final a year ago, was won by the Swiss national team, also in Meribel. Andrea Ellenberger and Livio Simonet were also part of the Swiss quartet at the time.

The resulting fraction for Switzerland came after another modification of the form. Before switching from parallel slalom to parallel giant slalom races, Switzerland were Olympic champions five years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and the following winter in Ar, Sweden, thanks in part to the irresistible Ramon Zennhausen. The United States captured the team event title for the first time this year in France. The team along with Tommy Ford, River Radamos, Paula Moltzan and Nina O'Brien defeated defending champions Norway in the final. Canada beat Austria in the battle for third place.