Olympia 2020, Day 7 – All medals at a glance – Athletic Mix

On the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics, there were 21 medal decisions on the agenda.

The last four in the row (one and eight). Satisfactory: Magdalena Lubbenig won the bronze and took the fourth medal for Austria in Tokyo.

There are four decisions in swimming (women’s: 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke; men’s: 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 200m medley). In tennis, the first decision is the men’s doubles. There are also meadills in BMX, badminton, archery, judo, fencing, table tennis, and athletics.

Swimming – for women, 100m crawl:

Gold: Emma McKeown (Australia).

Silber: Siobhan Bernadette Hoggy (HKG)

Bronze: Kate Campbell (Australia).

Swimming – men, 200 meters back:

Gold: Jewgenij Rylow (ROC)

Silber: Ryan Murphy (USA)

Bronze: Luke Greenbank (GBR)

Swimming – women, 200m chest:

Gold: Tatjana Shoemaker (RSA)

Silver: Lily King (USA)

Bronze: Annie Lazor (USA)

Rowing – Eighth Men:

Gold: New Zealand

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Great Britain

Rowing – Eighth Women:

Gold: Canada

Silver: New Zealand

Bronze: China

Kayaking – One Gold:

Stefanos Netoskos (GRE)

Silver: Kjetil Borch (North)

Bronze: Damir Martin (CRO) Men’s:

Rowing – one woman:

Gold: Emma Twigg (NZL)

Silver Medal: Hanna Prakatsen (Republic of China)

Bronze: Magdalena Lubbenig (Australia)

Olympia – Mark 7 im LIVE-Ticker >>>

medal table >>>



Text: © LAOLA1.at





to the top » comments..