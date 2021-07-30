Olympia 2020, Day 7 – All medals at a glance – Athletic Mix

TOKYO – Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 3:26 am
On the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics, there were 21 medal decisions on the agenda.
The last four in the row (one and eight). Satisfactory: Magdalena Lubbenig won the bronze and took the fourth medal for Austria in Tokyo.
There are four decisions in swimming (women’s: 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke; men’s: 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 200m medley). In tennis, the first decision is the men’s doubles. There are also meadills in BMX, badminton, archery, judo, fencing, table tennis, and athletics.
Swimming – for women, 100m crawl:
Gold: Emma McKeown (Australia).
Silber: Siobhan Bernadette Hoggy (HKG)
Bronze: Kate Campbell (Australia).
Swimming – men, 200 meters back:
Gold: Jewgenij Rylow (ROC)
Silber: Ryan Murphy (USA)
Bronze: Luke Greenbank (GBR)
Swimming – women, 200m chest:
Gold: Tatjana Shoemaker (RSA)
Silver: Lily King (USA)
Bronze: Annie Lazor (USA)
Rowing – Eighth Men:
Gold: New Zealand
Silver: Germany
Bronze: Great Britain
Rowing – Eighth Women:
Gold: Canada
Silver: New Zealand
Bronze: China
Kayaking – One Gold:
Stefanos Netoskos (GRE)
Silver: Kjetil Borch (North)
Bronze: Damir Martin (CRO) Men’s:
Rowing – one woman:
Gold: Emma Twigg (NZL)
Silver Medal: Hanna Prakatsen (Republic of China)
Bronze: Magdalena Lubbenig (Australia)
