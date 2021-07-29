sport

Serie A: Christian Eriksen returns to Inter – temporarily

July 29, 2021
Eileen Curry

    Christian Eriksen will no longer have his second title with Inter.

    The Dane is no longer allowed to play football in Italy.

    In Italy there are strict rules for footballers with heart problems.

    In Milan, the midfielder is looking for the reasons for his collapse in the European Championship.

Two months have passed since Christian Eriksen (29) suffered a heart attack in the 42nd minute of the European Championship match between Finland and Denmark. Fortunately, the pacemaker hit from the emergency doctors who rushed in fast enough to make the midfielder’s heart beat again. Eriksen escapes shock and can leave hospital after six days. A pacemaker is implanted in it during the procedure. This should correct future arrhythmias.

The result of the intervention: Despite the contract, Eriksen is no longer allowed to appear with his club Inter Milan until 2024. In Italy there are strict rules for athletes with heart problems. “We cannot give Christian Eriksen permission to continue playing in Serie A,” said Francesco Bracconaro of the Italian Football Federation. “Unless he removes the pacemaker again.”

