Serie A: Christian Eriksen returns to Inter – temporarily

1/7 Christian Eriksen will no longer have his second title with Inter.

2/7 The Dane is no longer allowed to play football in Italy.







6/7 In Italy there are strict rules for footballers with heart problems.

7/7 In Milan, the midfielder is looking for the reasons for his collapse in the European Championship.

Two months have passed since Christian Eriksen (29) suffered a heart attack in the 42nd minute of the European Championship match between Finland and Denmark. Fortunately, the pacemaker hit from the emergency doctors who rushed in fast enough to make the midfielder’s heart beat again. Eriksen escapes shock and can leave hospital after six days. A pacemaker is implanted in it during the procedure. This should correct future arrhythmias.

The result of the intervention: Despite the contract, Eriksen is no longer allowed to appear with his club Inter Milan until 2024. In Italy there are strict rules for athletes with heart problems. “We cannot give Christian Eriksen permission to continue playing in Serie A,” said Francesco Bracconaro of the Italian Football Federation. “Unless he removes the pacemaker again.”

The cardiac arrest came as a complete surprise

In Italy, the former Tottenham player probably has no footballing future. What now? Eriksen himself has not made any statements yet about his plans. Lots of questions are still open. Above all, the question of the cause of cardiac arrest. After all, the Dane underwent regular fitness checks and medical check-ups throughout his career. There was no evidence of heart problems, says Sanjay Sharma, who took care of him during his seven seasons at Spurs.

The Dane is now back in Milan. There he wants to undergo extensive tests and treatments — and hopefully, he’ll find answers. Even if the tests go well, the 29-year-old will be out for up to six months – the club currently fully open. (Tim)