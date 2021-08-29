Will YB lose its full founder Christian Fassnacht to Werder Bremen?

Christian Vasnacht could leave YB after four years. The 27-year-old is on the cusp of a move to the second tier of the German Bundesliga.
The basics in brief
- Christian Wassnacht is linked with a move to Germany.
- The Swiss polyvalent is heavily traded at Werder Bremen.
Suddenly it can happen very quickly: YB champion Christian Wassnacht may soon leave. As Nau.ch found out, relegated Werder Bremen would like to sign the Swiss international.
The 27-year-old has stood in the past already With many Bundesliga clubs on the coupon. Now the move to Germany seems to have happened after all.
Contracted in Berne since 2017, Fassnacht is a four-time champion and one cup winner. He is also in the 2018 group stage Champions League.
In his 197 matches with Yellow and Black, he scored 53 goals and provided 28 assists. With his strong performance he plays his way to the team Swiss national team and travel to Euro 2020.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”