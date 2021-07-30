sport

Olympia 2020: Alexander Zverev beat Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals

July 30, 2021
Eileen Curry

Alexander Zverev looked drenched in the sky after one of the greatest victories of his career, then buried his face with both hands, collapsed to his knees and could no longer hold back the tears.

The German top seed has just dumped seemingly indomitable Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament and blew his dream of a ‘Golden Slam’ like a soap bubble. For Zverev, the medal obtained is a sure thing – and gold is only two sentences away.

