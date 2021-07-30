Olympia 2020: Alexander Zverev beat Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals

1/6 Djokovic with a depressed expression in the Olympic semi-finals.

Alexander Zverev looked drenched in the sky after one of the greatest victories of his career, then buried his face with both hands, collapsed to his knees and could no longer hold back the tears.

The German top seed has just dumped seemingly indomitable Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament and blew his dream of a ‘Golden Slam’ like a soap bubble. For Zverev, the medal obtained is a sure thing – and gold is only two sentences away.

Djokovic is gone – Zverev keeps crying

The world number five from Hamburg wins Friday 1:6, 6:3, 6:1 against the record-breaking Grand Slam champion from Serbia. With defeat in sight, Zverev starts a crazy comeback in the second set and doesn’t give Djokovic any more chance. And when he left the field long ago, Zverev was still sitting on the bench and howling in his towel.

In Sunday’s final, the now-24-year-old is battling Karen Chachano for Germany’s first tennis gold in the men’s singles – and clearly a favourite. Tommy Haas won the silver 21 years ago in Sydney.

Only Steffi Graf led Golden Slam.

At the same time, Zverev defends the unique selling point of German icon Steffi Graf. She therefore remains the only female tennis player to have officiated the so-called “Golden Slam,” winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and an Olympic gold medal in one calendar year.

Graf pulled it off in 1988, and Djokovic has already won major titles in Melbourne, Paris and Wimbledon this year.

Zverev has been risking hard in the semi-finals from the start and setting the tone in key duels, but 24-year-old Djokovic starts the first break at 3:1 with a totally failed overhead reel. The Serbian becomes more dominant, Zverev sprinkles lighter errors.

With one sentence in his pocket, Djokovic suddenly offers German opportunities, but does not accept them. The frustration runs deep in return: First Zverev hits his racket into the field, after Djokovic’s break to 3:2 fired a tense ball into the upper echelons, the match seemed to be decided – but then Zverev kicked off his thrilling comeback.

Djokovic is helpless as rarely

He’s won eight (!) games in a row, with every point widening in his chest – so he hasn’t seen a helpless Noel in a long time, Zverev playing like he’s in a frenzy.

After 2:03 hours the failed hunter gave “Golden Slam” the knockout blow. His last win against the exceptional talent was two and a half years ago, when Zverev won the biggest title of his career in the ATP Finals. Winning an Olympic medal, maybe even a gold medal, can at least keep up with that. (SID)

