News.de – Spieleschmiede’s journey to the moon

in Playmaker Is it possible to download the second version of Sci-fi strategy game “Luna Maris” supports. The first edition was a while ago (we reported on it) and was successfully funded. According to BGG, “Luna Maris” is a fairly complex game (3.46/5 points), and the reviews are very positive.





Luna Maris is targeting 1-4 people from 14 years oldPlay time is included 60-120 minutes.





This is what the game is about

At the beginning of the twenty-first century, space travel experienced a boom. Private investors agree that lunar exploration is the next big step. Some companies are already mining their raw materials.

You lead a corporate research team to build a sustainable lunar colony while sending enough raw materials back to Earth to keep investors happy.

Your team of researchers searches for raw materials such as water, titanium, and helium-3 on the moon. They don’t just need ideal working conditions. The survival of the colony must also be ensured.

the campaign

Giant Rock Behind the Luna Maris campaign. It is currently still in the beginning and there is a lot missing from the target (€1,678 / €15,000; as of September 8, 2023). It is still running even 09/10/2023.

If you want to support the game, you can 45 euros Come in and get your hands on the second edition of “Luna Maris”. With matching card sleeves that will cost you 48 eurosl 60 euros There is another one Sort bowl set of x-ray machines. You can also purchase these additional materials individually.

If you’ve been wanting to get another Giant Roc, here it is “Halls of Immigration” for 50 euros, “for glory” For 89 euros and “Eki” including expansion For 79 euros to choose from.

Luna Maris is scheduled to be delivered. March 2024 take place. For supporters from Germany at no additional costs.

