Destiny 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on October 12

Fate 2 Xbox Game Pass for PC will finally launch later this month. During robber shooter Available on the Xbox console page for Xbox Game Pass For over a year, PC gamers have been patiently waiting for it to be included in Xbox Game Pass for PC. Microsoft compilation now Destiny 2: Beyond the Light On Xbox Game Pass for PC on October 12.

Fate 2 Developer Bungie made some significant improvements to the console version of the game on Xbox Series X last year, with support for 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on both the Xbox Series X and PS5. The PC version that runs on Xbox Game Pass for PC isn’t the same as the one already available on Steam, but that means cross-players will replace the new Windows logo alongside Xbox Game Pass for PC gamers from the popular Steam. see one.

While Fate 2 will include behind the light Bungie has already made it clear that the DLC with its slow freeze capabilities witch queenAnd Fate 2The next big expansion won’t be available for Xbox Game Pass at launch. Destiny 2: witch queen You will complete the story of the space science fiction series and see how players finally encounter Savathon, the witch queen. Destiny 2: witch queen Start at 22. February 2022.