The tactical RPG based on Unreal Engine 5 will be released in 2024

In Fear Fest 2023, the Polish developer False prophet Turn-based tactical RPG Monster, which is set in a bleak medieval world and presents the player with difficult moral choices. So it is important to consider whether you should exorcise your inner beast or exploit it in battle.

Anton Sabados, a battle-hardened veteran, returns from captivity after many years and is chosen by the mysterious royal prophet Laureus to lead a mission against a deadly plague. Anton and his team embark on a perilous journey across the plague-ridden Carpathian Mountains to succeed in the fight against the plague. A variety of deadly opponents is to collect, allies and weapons

And equipment is very important,” game studio False Prophet wrote in their press release for the game.

the first Trailer for the game It mainly shows cutscenes, but at the end also gameplay material from “Beast”, which appears to be played from a top-down perspective similar to Baldur’s Gate or Jagged Alliance. Scenes shown are for an early pre-alpha development release. “The Beast” can actually do that It’s being added to your wishlist on Steam Its release is scheduled for 2024. According to the developers of False Prophet, the turn-based tactical RPG should provide up to 40 hours of gameplay.

Recommended editorial content Here you will find external content from [PLATTFORM] . To protect your personal data, external integrations will only be shown if you confirm by clicking “Load all external content”: Download all external content I agree to display external content to me. Personal data is therefore transferred to third party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

“Developing BEAST has been a transformative experience for us,” says False Prophet founder Piotr Pacynko about the game and looks forward to immersing players in the game’s complex and morally ambiguous world in 2024.

sources: False prophet (press release), steam